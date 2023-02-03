Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Getting People to Yakima Is Main Hurdle in Regional Airport Proposal
Could the letters "YKM" one day be as prominent as the "SEA" seen on labels attached to so many suitcases of Pacific Northwest airline passengers?. The city of Yakima's offer to dramatically expand the capacity and role of the local airport has been frequently discussed during the past month by state officials, lawmakers and members of a committee charged with reducing congestion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and addressing more air passenger and cargo demand in the state.
FOX 11 and 41
A Yakima chef is receiving national attention after being nominated for a best chef award
YAKIMA, Wash. – Chef Dan Koommoo and his wife Mollie opened Crafted in 2017 after the couple decided to move to be closer to family. Koommoo is originally from Georgia and attended college at Georgia Tech. Koommoo learned to cook at the Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa. After he...
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
610KONA
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
Local Valentine’s ideas include James Beard semifinal restaurant, Chocolate Celebration
Think outside the box with these Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley experiences.
FOX 11 and 41
Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
KIMA TV
Gun used in Grandview drive-by shooting linked to 6 other shootings in Yakima
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – A gun used in a drive-by shooting in Grandview has been linked to 6 other shootings in Yakima, according to the Grandview Police Department (GPD). On Feb. 14, 2022, GPD says they responded to multiple calls of gunshots near the 500 block of N 4th St. in Grandview.
yaktrinews.com
'Live Like Emily' book raises money for YWCA, honors Selah woman killed by husband in 2020
SELAH, Wash. — It's been three years since Emily Harris was killed by her husband in their Selah home, but she hasn't been forgotten and her legacy is helping other victims of domestic violence survive. Since then, Brian Harris and his wife, Fran, have used their daughter's story to...
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Chronicle
Yakima Man Held on Suspicion of Poaching Black Bear, Offering Skull for Sale
Authorities have accused a Yakima man of illegally killing a black bear and offering its skull for sale. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials opened their case against the 45-year-old man in June, when a Yakima resident found a cooler with four bear paws in it in a shared backyard, according to a probable cause statement.
KOMO News
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
Central Washington man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant at a Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
KXLY
One injured in DUI crash in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured in a DUI crash early Sunday in Yakima County. WSP says a 25-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-82 near Grandview City Limits when they lost control and rolled over, hitting a guardrail ad lightpole.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Teen Pleads Guilty to East Wenatchee Shooting in 2021
A Wenatchee teen will be charged as an adult for his role in a gang-related East Wenatchee shooting back in 2021. On June 5, 2021, witnesses saw 16-year-old Angel Eduardo Montes shoot into an SUV on 9th St. NE and N Baker Ave, injuring a passenger in the leg. The...
yaktrinews.com
Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man
YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
ifiberone.com
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
kpq.com
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
