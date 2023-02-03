ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
TODAY.com

Shania Twain is having fun in zany 2023 Grammys outfit

Shania Twain impressed us much with her Grammys look. The country superstar arrived to the 2023 Grammy Awards in a black-and-white, polka dot Harris Reed ensemble that included extra wide flared trousers, matching blazer and oversized hat. She further made the look her own with Messika jewelry and a bright...
TODAY.com

Exclusive: Melissa McCarthy shows the joys of going on vacation — with child care — in Super Bowl ad

Melissa McCarthy is getting to live out her wildest travel dreams on the tiny screen. The "Bridesmaids" actor stars in a new Super Bowl ad for Booking.com, which dropped Feb. 6 exclusively on TODAY, and is opening up about what the project means to her and how it allowed her to jet around the world — but not without reflecting on a travel misadventure of her own.
TODAY.com

Hilary Swank shares new pic of twin baby bump: ‘Oven’s heatin’ up’

Hilary Swank is setting the timer on her "oven" to April 16, the day she and husband Philip Schneider finally get to welcome their twins. The two-time Oscar winner, 48, posted a pic of herself showing off her pregnancy bump while posing in her kitchen. In the photo, Swank wears black pregnancy pants, a matching bra, cozy brown slippers and a gray robe as she stands with her hands on her hips.
TODAY.com

Tim McGraw covers a Shania Twain classic — and catches the attention of Twain herself

Tim McGraw posted a clip to Instagram on Friday of his acoustic version of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” alongside featured guitarist Bob Minner. “@bobminner and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago,” the three-time Grammy winner, 55, wrote in the post’s caption. “Always been a big fan...can’t wait to listen to the new album!!”

