Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Talk a walk through Nashville's Civil Rights Sit-Ins history
Now, with the help of a Fisk University professor, you can learn more about our city's history and the Civil Rights Movement.
WSMV
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
Pride Publishing
Gladys Knight and The Music of Motown at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center will be the spot for classic soul this Black History Month as they present two dynamic shows. One features the legendary artist Gladys Knight herself in a special Valentine’s Day / KNight performance, while the other presents young artists representing the Motown classics in a special evening show for three nights.
Joe Edwards, AP newsman who made “Rocky Top” famous, dies at 75
Joe Edwards, who chronicled Tennessee news for more than 40 years as a newsman for The Associated Press and helped “Rocky Top” become a state song, has died. He was 75.
WSMV
Finding Lucy: Obstacles to searching for descendants of slaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A solemn picture of a 9-year-old girl took WSMV4 on a journey. We wanted to find Lucy Waggoner -- the little girl from the picture. What made our search so difficult is that the picture of Lucy was taken in 1859 as an ambrotype and she was a slave.
Maverick City Music/Kirk Franklin & Tennessee State University Big Winners at 2023 Grammy Awards
Also, Tennessee State University Marching Band Made Grammy History
travellemming.com
30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)
If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
WKRN
Racist message reported on campus
MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. La Vergne police chief fired in connection with ongoing …. The chief...
Racist graffiti found on message board at MTSU student dorm
Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) is turning to the campus community for information after racist graffiti was reportedly discovered on the message board of a student dorm door on Friday night.
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
clarksvillenow.com
Customs House Museum hosts Champagne & Chocolate | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 guests shared their evening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center for savory snacks, sweet bites, and of course champagne and chocolate. Champagne & Chocolate is the museum’s premier winter fundraiser and featured live music, and a silent auction filled...
The goddess of Tennessee
Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
Pride Publishing
Joycelyn Stevenson becomes first African American woman elected chair of MNAA
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates the Nashville International Airport (BNA) and the John C. Tune Airport (JWN), has announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners, including: Joycelyn Stevenson as board chair; James W. Granbery as vice-chair; and Andrew W. Byrd as secretary. In accordance with the commission bylaws, the officers will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on June 20, 2024.
Celebrating diversity, one grocery aisle at a time: A&M Marketplace
A&M Marketplace at the Nashville Farmers' Market carries products that are hard to find anywhere else in the city. The business is owned by a refugee from Ethiopia and her husband from South Sudan.
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway
Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more. With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.
Nashville Parent
Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets
Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
WSMV
Nashville road could be renamed to honor President Donald Trump
Metro Police is expanding its presence in the entertainment district as a part of a new initiative. A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022. Educators face tough decision to delay, close schools for weather. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
radio7media.com
Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign
MAURY COUNTY’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC ALLIANCE HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO WELCOME, HIRE AND SUPPORT NEW RESIDENTS. “WE’RE READY” IS THE NAME OF THE INITIATIVE. IT’S DESIGNED TO ATTRACT WORKERS WHO WILL SUPPORT EMPLOYERS IN COLUMBIA, MOUNT PLEASANT AND SPRING HILL. THE CAMPAIGN WILL BE BASED ON STORYTELLING ABOUT MAURY COUNTY AND ITS PEOPLE AND INCLUDE ADVERTISING, OUTREACH EFFORTS AND A WEBSITE” MAURY IS READY DOT COM. MAURY COUNTY IS ONE OF TENNESSEE’S FASTEST GROWING COUNTIES.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Arion Carter wins Pigskin Award
The Pigskin is a unique award presented for excellence in high school football to a Rutherford County participant. Created in 1995, the past recipients are a decorated roll call that includes people like Philip Shadowens, Larry Daniels, Itavius Mathers, Matt Williams, Jack Jones, Kevin Creasy, and Sonny Gray. This year, Smyrna high standout Arion Carter is the player that has earned some ‘Skin,
Clarksville, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The Henry County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarksville High School on February 06, 2023, 16:00:00. The Henry County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarksville High School on February 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Comments / 0