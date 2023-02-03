ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Related
WSMV

Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

Gladys Knight and The Music of Motown at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center will be the spot for classic soul this Black History Month as they present two dynamic shows. One features the legendary artist Gladys Knight herself in a special Valentine’s Day / KNight performance, while the other presents young artists representing the Motown classics in a special evening show for three nights.
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)

If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Racist message reported on campus

MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. La Vergne police chief fired in connection with ongoing …. The chief...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Customs House Museum hosts Champagne & Chocolate | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 guests shared their evening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center for savory snacks, sweet bites, and of course champagne and chocolate. Champagne & Chocolate is the museum’s premier winter fundraiser and featured live music, and a silent auction filled...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Lauren Barton

The goddess of Tennessee

Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

Joycelyn Stevenson becomes first African American woman elected chair of MNAA

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates the Nashville International Airport (BNA) and the John C. Tune Airport (JWN), has announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners, including: Joycelyn Stevenson as board chair; James W. Granbery as vice-chair; and Andrew W. Byrd as secretary. In accordance with the commission bylaws, the officers will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on June 20, 2024.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets

Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville road could be renamed to honor President Donald Trump

Metro Police is expanding its presence in the entertainment district as a part of a new initiative. A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022. Educators face tough decision to delay, close schools for weather. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign

MAURY COUNTY’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC ALLIANCE HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO WELCOME, HIRE AND SUPPORT NEW RESIDENTS. “WE’RE READY” IS THE NAME OF THE INITIATIVE. IT’S DESIGNED TO ATTRACT WORKERS WHO WILL SUPPORT EMPLOYERS IN COLUMBIA, MOUNT PLEASANT AND SPRING HILL. THE CAMPAIGN WILL BE BASED ON STORYTELLING ABOUT MAURY COUNTY AND ITS PEOPLE AND INCLUDE ADVERTISING, OUTREACH EFFORTS AND A WEBSITE” MAURY IS READY DOT COM. MAURY COUNTY IS ONE OF TENNESSEE’S FASTEST GROWING COUNTIES.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna's Arion Carter wins Pigskin Award

The Pigskin is a unique award presented for excellence in high school football to a Rutherford County participant. Created in 1995, the past recipients are a decorated roll call that includes people like Philip Shadowens, Larry Daniels, Itavius Mathers, Matt Williams, Jack Jones, Kevin Creasy, and Sonny Gray. This year, Smyrna high standout Arion Carter is the player that has earned some ‘Skin,
SMYRNA, TN

