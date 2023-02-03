Read full article on original website
Studio Tenn unveils design for new theater at The Factory in Franklin
TV host and Franklin resident Kathie Lee Gifford is a big supporter of the multimillion-dollar effort to bring a theater to the Factory.
‘A masterpiece’: TSU marching band makes history with Grammy win
Tennessee State University's marching band -- the TSU Aristocrat of Bands -- celebrated a historic accomplishment on Sunday after their album, "The Urban Hymnal", won Best Roots Gospel Album in the Grammy Awards.
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Tennessee State University Becomes First HBCU Marching Band to Win a Grammy Award
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are officially here, and it’s already off to a historic start. Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for “Best Roots Gospel Album” for The Urban Hymnal. The moment marks the first time a collegiate marching band earned a nomination and won in this category in the ceremony’s history.
30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)
If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
A Star Party to Remember: The Green Comet
Middle Tennessee s Astronomy Club hosted a Star Party to observe the Green Comet last night. The club’s president, Quinn Wilson, said that the club hosts star parties every month for people to come out and look at different objects in the sky. “For students, the Astronomy Club holds...
OBITUARY: Ricky Allen Brown
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of a dear friend, husband, father, and grandfather, Ricky Allen Brown. On January 29th, 2023, at the age of 63, Ricky passed away peacefully in Portland, Tennessee. Ricky was born on May 19th, 1959 in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Bobby Eugene...
Metro Center reimagined with first-of-its-kind design in TN
Alta Riverwalk was named Tennessee's first "Fitwel" community and won "Most Walkable Bikeable Urban Project" at Walk Bike Nashville's 2022 Streets for People Awards.
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway
Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more. With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
OBITUARY: Allison Renee Woods
Ms. Allison Renee Woods, age 38 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Allison was born on December 1, 1984 in Madison, Tennessee. Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Catherine Richards; paternal grandfather, Arthur Woods;. She is survived by...
Finding Lucy: Obstacles to searching for descendants of slaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A solemn picture of a 9-year-old girl took WSMV4 on a journey. We wanted to find Lucy Waggoner -- the little girl from the picture. What made our search so difficult is that the picture of Lucy was taken in 1859 as an ambrotype and she was a slave.
Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
‘Cuddlegrams’ return to Williamson County Animal Center for Valentine’s Day
Cuddlegrams are back at the Williamson County Animal Center just in time for Valentine's Day!
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
