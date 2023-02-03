ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
NASHVILLE, TN
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)

If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

A Star Party to Remember: The Green Comet

Middle Tennessee s Astronomy Club hosted a Star Party to observe the Green Comet last night. The club’s president, Quinn Wilson, said that the club hosts star parties every month for people to come out and look at different objects in the sky. “For students, the Astronomy Club holds...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Ricky Allen Brown

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of a dear friend, husband, father, and grandfather, Ricky Allen Brown. On January 29th, 2023, at the age of 63, Ricky passed away peacefully in Portland, Tennessee. Ricky was born on May 19th, 1959 in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Bobby Eugene...
GALLATIN, TN
Maury County Source

This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Allison Renee Woods

Ms. Allison Renee Woods, age 38 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Allison was born on December 1, 1984 in Madison, Tennessee. Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Catherine Richards; paternal grandfather, Arthur Woods;. She is survived by...
PORTLAND, TN
WREG

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy