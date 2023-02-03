Read full article on original website
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Earn Weekend Sweep
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Colorado women's basketball team took down Oregon State 67-48 in an all-around dominant performance, marking CU's second win ever against the Beavers in Corvallis. The last time the Buffaloes won in Corvallis was in the 2012-13 season. Before Sunday, Colorado had a tough history matching...
CUBuffs.com
Colorado - Stanford Quotes
“What a great win for our program at this stage of the season and where we're at. I didn't know what to expect coming to the gym today - if we were going to be ready to play. Stanford's been on a roll and won five straight. We've had a couple of good practices obviously being down J’Vonne Hadley causes us to be a little thin up front. I think it's a Stanford team that’s big and strong and they've been holding their opponents to 36% field goal percentage the last five games. Boy, tonight was a tale of two halves. Our offense in the first half was really good scoring 39 points, but our defense wasn't great. And then we just kind of flipped that switch. I think we had 11 stops out of halftime and a 16-0 run, that was just absolutely huge. I mean, to come out of halftime like that, it's a good win against a quality team.”
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Bury Stanford With Strong Second Half
BOULDER — Colorado's Tristan da Silva scored 25 points, KJ Simpson added 21 and the Buffaloes used a strong second half Sunday to collect an 84-62 win over Stanford at the CU Events Center. Tad Boyle's Buffs improved to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Pac-12 play with their second...
kunm.org
MON: Edgewood police say 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide, + More
Edgewood police: 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide - Associated Press. Three teenagers have been found dead in a garage in the town of Edgewood and it appears to have been carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Monday. Edgewood police said the bodies were found Sunday and a propane heater...
nbc11news.com
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show
As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
kunc.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Rosemary’s Baby: The Satanic Temple and Abortion
While conservative Christians have been quick to label many things “Satanic” or “demonic” — LGBTQ people, furries, rock and roll music, dungeons and dragons — they have consistently accused abortion advocates of working under the influence of the devil. For example, during his run...
Movies Filmed on the Western Slope Colorado
There's quite a list of movies filmed in western Colorado. Early on was the 1925s Charlie Chaplin flick the Gold Rush. The town of Durango and the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Train are mentioned. Most famous is probably John Wayne's Oscar-winning True Grit, filmed in Ouray and around Ridgway. Some businesses still market a connection some 50 years later.
sandovalsignpost.com
Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25
Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
5280.com
How to Electrify Your Home, Lessen Your Carbon Footprint & Save Money
There’s a major change coming in how we heat our homes, power our toasters, cook our scrambled eggs, and drive from place to place. In fact, the transformation is already in its nascent stages in Colorado and the rest of the country. It will have a profound impact on the planet we call home, but in day-to-day life, we’ll hardly notice a difference—except to appreciate cheaper bills and zippier acceleration in our cars.
hearinghealthmatters.org
Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
rrobserver.com
High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM
From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
Albuquerque shooting leads to one hospitalization
Authorities have provided a small amount of details
Racino smoking ban bill moving through Roundhouse
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas. Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Moriarty High students found dead in garage
EDGEWOOD, N.M. — Three students at Moriarty High School were found dead inside of a garage in Edgewood, New Mexico Sunday. According to the Edgewood Police Department, carbon monoxide poisoning may be the cause of death for all three teenagers. Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, flammable gas often known...
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
KRQE News 13
Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher
Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Three Moriarty High teens found dead in Edgewood. Three Moriarty High teens...
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
