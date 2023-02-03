ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
DUBOIS, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Crews battle fire in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. — STORY UPDATE (8:10pm Eastern - Feb. 4, 2023) Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer...
ELK COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP investigating early morning accident on Edinboro Road

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police and the McKean Hose Company responded to an accident at the intersection of Reichert and Edinboro Road. According to witnesses at the scene, a Jeep hit a PennDOT Plow Truck. The Jeep sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. One person was transported […]
EDINBORO, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Irate Parent Causes Disturbance at Elementary School in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance and displaying “alarming behavior” at a school in Brookville on Thursday afternoon. According to a release issued by Brookville Borough Police on Thursday, February 2, officers responded to a complaint of...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

EXPLOSION REPORTED IN BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville Borough Police are notifying the public about an explosion heard last night in the borough. According to an announcement on the department’s Facebook page, police requested the State Police Bomb Squad to assist in disposing of explosive materials found in the home of a deceased person. The boom that was heard was the proper detonation of those materials.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

