New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
D9Sports.com
Odd Foot Injury Has Moniteau’s Abbey Jewart Grateful to Be Back On the Court Again
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Abbey Jewart sat on the bench in late December at Mercer High School, her right foot elevated and encased in ice. Jewart, a 5-foot-3 junior point guard on the Moniteau girls basketball team, feared her season was over. The trainer at Mercer had just...
D9Sports.com
BEST OF THE BEST: DuBois Central Catholic’s Melia Mitskavich Had Highest Youth Bowling Average in Nation Last Year, Chasing PBA Junior National Title Next Month
DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When Melia Mitskavich picks up her bowling ball and stares down at the 10 pins standing at the end of the lane, she isn’t necessarily thinking strike. It just happens more often than not. The 17-year-old from DuBois has a simpler goal in mind.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burgettstown wrestlers get vengeance, win WPIAL team title
Burrell had gotten the better of Burgettstown four times in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs over the past decade. That included wins in the 2020 and 2021 championship matches. But Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown turned the tables and captured its first WPIAL Class 2A team-tournament title 31-24. “That was a...
Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released
247Sports has already released a win total line for the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineer gymnastics falls in Backyard Brawl
Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
chatsports.com
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi praises Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec, jabs Kedon Slovis's BYU move
Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec received high praise from head coach Pat Narduzzi after departing Boston College through the NCAA transfer portal. Jurkovec is the leader that Pittsburgh didn't have last season, Narduzzi said. Narduzzi also suggested that the Panthers were comfortable with losing 2022 starting quarterback Kedon Slovis, adding that "maybe we wanted to lose" the USC star.
Woman killed while crossing road from store in Butler Township
An 84-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross a road Saturday in Butler County.
wtae.com
List of Beaver County road closures due to Ohio train derailment
As the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, worsened late Sunday night, fears of an explosion led to mandatory evacuations for residents within a mile radius of the train derailment site. That includes Darlington Township in Beaver County. PennDOT announced a list of roadway closures and detours due to the developing...
DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
explore venango
Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
wtae.com
Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
School bus crashes in busy Summer Hill intersection
A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash this morning in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood.
wdadradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
