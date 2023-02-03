ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karns City, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burgettstown wrestlers get vengeance, win WPIAL team title

Burrell had gotten the better of Burgettstown four times in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs over the past decade. That included wins in the 2020 and 2021 championship matches. But Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, Burgettstown turned the tables and captured its first WPIAL Class 2A team-tournament title 31-24. “That was a...
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
Daily Athenaeum

Mountaineer gymnastics falls in Backyard Brawl

Coming off a dominant home display last Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineer gymnastics team lost to rival Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. The Mountaineers arrived for the Backyard Brawl in high spirits after posting a season-best team score to see off the trio of Iowa State, Towson and Eastern Michigan in last week’s quad meet, with a handful of their gymnasts posting impressive individual scores. The Panthers, on the other hand, came into the event off a second-place finish at a quad meet in Ball State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
chatsports.com

Pitt AP poll rankings update

Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi praises Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec, jabs Kedon Slovis's BYU move

Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec received high praise from head coach Pat Narduzzi after departing Boston College through the NCAA transfer portal. Jurkovec is the leader that Pittsburgh didn't have last season, Narduzzi said. Narduzzi also suggested that the Panthers were comfortable with losing 2022 starting quarterback Kedon Slovis, adding that "maybe we wanted to lose" the USC star.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

List of Beaver County road closures due to Ohio train derailment

As the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, worsened late Sunday night, fears of an explosion led to mandatory evacuations for residents within a mile radius of the train derailment site. That includes Darlington Township in Beaver County. PennDOT announced a list of roadway closures and detours due to the developing...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
DUBOIS, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA

Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

