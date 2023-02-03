ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Police aggression transcends race

Why only now? Why did it take the monstrous footage of Tyre Nichols being dragged from his car and beaten to death by five black policemen to stimulate a serious bipartisan discussion of curbing police powers?. It has been obvious for years that many cops are overly aggressive and confrontational....
MISSOURI STATE
BBC

Why do so many police traffic stops turn deadly?

Tyre Nichols is one of dozens of drivers to have died in recent years after being pulled over by police. Why do traffic stops become violent and what can be done about it?. The death of Mr Nichols in Memphis has highlighted how one of the most common interactions the public has with police - the traffic stop - can turn deadly.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRMG

Discrepancy between police accounts, evidence in Tyre Nichols case revealed

The police traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death was detailed in an incident report obtained by ABC News, as well as a Memphis Police statement, but the written statements provide a different account from what the body camera footage of the disturbing encounter has revealed. Nichols, a 19-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with police in which he was beaten following a traffic stop. The footage shows officers beating Nichols and targeting him with pepper spray as he begins yelling for his mother, who lived near the site of the encounter. In body camera footage, officers can be seen standing over Nichols while he's on the ground. As two officers hold him down, a third kicks him. A fourth officer comes over with a baton and the officers pick up Nichols from the ground and hold him up while officers appear to strike him in the face and torso.
MEMPHIS, TN
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King makes his position clear on police and gun reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols’ protests

Stephen King has wasted little time collecting his thoughts on the latest protests to sweep through the United States, with the famed author making his position clear. Following the murder of Tyre Nichols by five policemen in Memphis, Tennessee, there has been widespread protests yet again surrounding police brutality. Nichols was killed after he was pull over for alleged reckless driving, with the five cops leaving him with fatal injuries that he died from three days later in hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

The Year Just Started and Cops Have Already Killed At Least 7 Unarmed People

The year is brand new, and civilian killings by police officers continue unabated. In 2022, police killed at least 1,192 people, the highest number ever recorded, according to the Mapping Police Violence database. A hundred of those people were unarmed. Black people were three times more likely than white people to be killed, although they were 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed.  As the first month of 2023 draws to a close, the nation is once again confronting the tragedy of a killing at the hands of men who pledged to protect and serve their community. On Jan. 7,...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy