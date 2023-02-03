Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Protests after video of fatal Memphis police beating is released – as it happened
FBI director says he’s ‘appalled’ by video of fatal police encounter – follow all the latest news
Washington Examiner
Police aggression transcends race
Why only now? Why did it take the monstrous footage of Tyre Nichols being dragged from his car and beaten to death by five black policemen to stimulate a serious bipartisan discussion of curbing police powers?. It has been obvious for years that many cops are overly aggressive and confrontational....
The Community of Mothers Who Lost Sons to Police Killings
In the wake of Tyre Nichols, a mother discusses the familiar role of grieving with purpose.
BBC
Why do so many police traffic stops turn deadly?
Tyre Nichols is one of dozens of drivers to have died in recent years after being pulled over by police. Why do traffic stops become violent and what can be done about it?. The death of Mr Nichols in Memphis has highlighted how one of the most common interactions the public has with police - the traffic stop - can turn deadly.
White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime
Two Florida white men were sentenced for a hate crime after their racially-motivated ax attack against a Black man in Citrus Springs. The post White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
KRMG
Discrepancy between police accounts, evidence in Tyre Nichols case revealed
The police traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death was detailed in an incident report obtained by ABC News, as well as a Memphis Police statement, but the written statements provide a different account from what the body camera footage of the disturbing encounter has revealed. Nichols, a 19-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with police in which he was beaten following a traffic stop. The footage shows officers beating Nichols and targeting him with pepper spray as he begins yelling for his mother, who lived near the site of the encounter. In body camera footage, officers can be seen standing over Nichols while he's on the ground. As two officers hold him down, a third kicks him. A fourth officer comes over with a baton and the officers pick up Nichols from the ground and hold him up while officers appear to strike him in the face and torso.
California police kill double amputee who was fleeing: ‘Scared for his life’
Anthony Lowe’s family says they want to see Huntington Park police prosecuted: ‘I’m heartbroken and filled with rage’
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King makes his position clear on police and gun reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols’ protests
Stephen King has wasted little time collecting his thoughts on the latest protests to sweep through the United States, with the famed author making his position clear. Following the murder of Tyre Nichols by five policemen in Memphis, Tennessee, there has been widespread protests yet again surrounding police brutality. Nichols was killed after he was pull over for alleged reckless driving, with the five cops leaving him with fatal injuries that he died from three days later in hospital.
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial 'Cop City' and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week.
The Year Just Started and Cops Have Already Killed At Least 7 Unarmed People
The year is brand new, and civilian killings by police officers continue unabated. In 2022, police killed at least 1,192 people, the highest number ever recorded, according to the Mapping Police Violence database. A hundred of those people were unarmed. Black people were three times more likely than white people to be killed, although they were 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed. As the first month of 2023 draws to a close, the nation is once again confronting the tragedy of a killing at the hands of men who pledged to protect and serve their community. On Jan. 7,...
Executions aren't new in Iran, but this time they're different
With this round of protests, critics say, the authorities are using charges that carry the death penalty more liberally than they have before, widening the application of such laws to cover protesters.
Protesters across the US decry police brutality after Tyre Nichols' death
Protesters once again took to the streets over the weekend to decry police brutality after the release of video depicting the violent Memphis police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and more gatherings and vigils are planned for Sunday.
‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say
Two gang members will spend more time in prison over a brutal attack that took place at a Mississippi penitentiary, officials say.
Michael Haight is accused of killing his wife and 5 kids in a brutal Utah familicide. Police reports suggest he had a troubling pattern of aggression toward children.
Before Michael Haight fatally shot his entire Utah family, his wife, Tausha Haight, had filed for divorce.
If We Want to Reduce Deaths at Hands of Police, We Need to Reduce Traffic Stops
Traffic stops represent the most common interaction between police and citizens.
Tyre Nichols Death Updates: Cities Brace for Unrest as Bodycam Footage to be Released Soon
Video footage from the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols is set to be released to the public Friday night.
CBC News
'Clearly, something is wrong': Correctional Service to review elder programs in prisons
An Indigenous human rights activist says he hopes an upcoming Correctional Service Canada (CSC) review of elder services at prisons will lead to meaningful change for the Indigenous inmates who make up 32 per cent of the prison population. "We all have a stake in how people are treated in...
