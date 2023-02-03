Without the all-new Subaru Solterra EV, Subaru of America doesn't start the new year up in sales. See why the Solterra is just what the automaker needed. Subaru is happy to see 2023 arrive as they report an increase in sales to start the new year. Subaru of America (SOA) says sales were up 0.5 percent in January, the sixth consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the Camden, N.J. automaker.

