La Porte, IN

Theodore "Ted" Yagelski

Theodore "Ted" Yagelski, 91, from Michigan City, Indiana, passed away. Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, at 4:45 am in VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February. 11th, 2023 at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street,. Michigan City, IN with Rev....
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Slicers Run Past Kankakee Valley 86-54

The La Porte Boys Basketball team overcame a slow start and overwhelmed Kankakee Valley 86-58 Saturday afternoon at Slicer Gym. The Kougars, playing without leading scorer Camden Webster (18ppg), surprised LP, jumping out to an 8-0 lead to start the game. Rylan Kieszkowski got the Slicers on the board with a three pointer. La Porte trailed 22-20 after the entertaining, high scoring opening period. Ja’Meriyon Cross scored 7 points in the quarter and three different Slicers hit three pointers. Kankakee Valley hit five threes in the quarter.
LA PORTE, IN
Brawl Spoils Senior Night in South Bend

(South Bend, IN) - A basketball game on South Bend’s west side was abruptly halted when a fight broke out midway through the contest. It happened Thursday night as South Bend Washington hosted Riley High School in boys’ basketball. Senior Night was spoiled when a halftime brawl in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Close Call in Crash into Office

(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
TRAIL CREEK, IN
South Central Repeats as Sectional Champs

(Union Mills, IN) - South Central won their second sectional title in a row in girls’ high school basketball Saturday night. The Lady Satellites defeated LaVille for the sectional crown 52 to 40. South Central plays Central Noble from Albion in a one game regional next Saturday at Winamac....
UNION MILLS, IN
State Police Introduce New K-9 Teams for This Region

(Lowell, IN) - Northwest Indiana has three new K-9 police teams among the State Police ranks. Three troopers and their K-9 partners recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. They are:. Trooper William Carlson and his partner Cooper, a German Shepherd. Carlson is a seven-year veteran...
LOWELL, IN
Knox High School Rattled by Noisy Muffler

(Knox, IN) - A faulty car exhaust sparked a security check at Knox High School. On Thursday morning the school was placed on lockdown, as a precaution, when school officials heard a loud bang outside. Police investigated only to find out the sound was that of a car’s exhaust backfiring...

