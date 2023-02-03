Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
The Wild Trade Scenario: Kevin Durant And Ben Simmons To The Lakers, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To The Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers have missed out on Kyrie Irving, which is unfortunate as they have been looking for an elite player to add next to LeBron James on the roster. With that being said, they could end up taking a different direction in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
Report: Chicago Bulls working for major trade deal with important player before the deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks
Kyrie Irving on Friday informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded, and the team already granted his wish. Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported. The Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the deal.
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for one reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the end of Monday if the Nets cannot find a third team to bring in.
Dallas Mavericks NBA Championship odds shrink big time following Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks’ NBA Championship odds have been reset following Sunday’s blockbuster trade for future Hall of Fame guard Kyrie
NBA Fans React To Nets' Interest In The Miami Heat's Big 3 In Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
Miami was one of the teams heavily linked to the Nets and Irving and reports of the latter in talks with the Heat for their big 3 did the rounds.
Russell Westbrook's Brother Likes Tweets Against LeBron James And The Lakers
After Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team linked with the point guard resurfaced, especially the Los Angeles Lakers. They couldn't get a trade done in the 2022 offseason, but the desire to land Irving remained untouched. The new developments involving the Australian-born player have...
Suns' Trade Package for Kyrie Irving Revealed
The Phoenix Suns were listed as one of the three early suitors when Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from Brooklyn. Yet just two days later, the Dallas Mavericks were able to edge themselves ahead of the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers for Irving's presence. They sent over Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks which included a 2029 first-round selection to the Nets.
Potential Russell Westbrook Deal With Jazz Would Bring Back Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt
The annual NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams looking for deals. The Lakers are currently fighting to make the playoffs and have clear needs that need to be addressed on the roster. At the forefront of their negotiations has been Russell Westbrook, who Los Angeles seems intent on dealing away in order to upgrade the team with multiple role players.
Cavs Notes: Trade Deadline, Kevin Love, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman
Several opposing GMs told Hoops Wire via text that there is interest in Love, who has fallen out of coach J.B. Bickerstaff‘s rotation. Trading Love, though, may not be on the Cavs’ radar, as they would have to take back salary in such a deal, sources cautioned. Also, while Love isn’t playing at the moment, there has been “zero” discussion of a potential contract buyout following the deadline, one source said.
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets
Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
New York City mayor takes parting shot at Kyrie Irving after trade
New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered a parting shot toward Kyrie Irving after it was learned on Sunday that the Brooklyn Nets are trading Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. As mentioned by Isabel Keane of the New York Post, Pat Kiernan of the NY1 television network asked Adams during an interview on Monday how he would've responded to Irving's reported trade request made ahead of this past weekend.
This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Outduels Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson In Win Over Rockets
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA yet he doesn’t get talked about nearly enough in those conversations. Regardless, Kareem remains far and away the greatest scorer of all-time and his exploits stretched even into the latter stages of his career. No...
Sixers rumor recap: Kyrie trade fallout, Matisse Thybulle suitors, and more
It was a wild weekend for NBA trade news as the first big trade was made while many more rumors came forward. A fair amount of those, including the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s a recap of some of the most recent news involving the Sixers. The fallout from the Kyrie...
Report: Knicks, Jazz discuss Obi Toppin trade
The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz are on the negotiation table again. This time for a minor trade talk involving former lottery pick Obi Toppin. The Knicks and the Jazz have had exploratory discussions surrounding Toppin, Evan Fournier, and a future draft pick for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, according to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto.
Nets owner Joe Tsai refused to send Kyrie Irving to the Lakers
A Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion was reportedly never going to happen, at least not this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn would've only traded Irving to the Lakers for guards Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, and Max Christie, two first-round picks, and pick swaps. However, according to NBA...
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
