ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pauls, NC

Local roundup: St. Pauls boys win, take 1st place outright in SAC

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cs7XX_0kcFIkXm00

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys basketball team gradually pulled away from Clinton throughout Friday’s home Southeastern Athletic Conference contest, resulting in a 53-33 win.

The Bulldogs’ win, combined with losses by both Red Springs and East Bladen Friday, moves St. Pauls (12-10, 8-2 Southeastern) into solo first place in the Southeastern standings with two games remaining. Red Springs, East Bladen and West Bladen all sit one game back at 7-3 in league play.

St. Pauls led Clinton (3-17, 0-11 Southeastern) 16-12 after the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 39-27 at the end of the third.

Elijah Blanding scored 21 points to pace the Bulldogs, Tyson Thompson scored nine and Lukus Osborne had seven.

Josiah McLaurin led Clinton with 18 points.

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at West Bladen.

Thompson leads Lady Bulldogs past Dark Horses

Jakieya Thompson recorded a rare points-rebounds-steals triple-double Friday, propelling the St. Pauls girls basketball team to a 63-33 win over visiting Clinton.

Thompson scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and 10 steals, while also dishing six assists.

Jashontae Harris scored 23 points with six rebounds, four assists and six steals for St. Pauls (15-4, 9-1 Southeastern), Julianna Bell had seven points with six rebounds, Aniyah Easterling had six points with five steals and Zakoreya Davis had five points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

St. Pauls remains in a loss-column tie with Fairmont atop the Southeastern standings with one loss each; St. Pauls has two games remaining and Fairmont has one.

Brockington, Pirates dominate Douglas Byrd

Behind a triple-double from J.B. Brockington, the Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 78-33 win over Douglas Byrd Friday.

Brockington scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and 13 assists to accomplish the feat, and also had six steals.

Tre Lewis had 12 points with seven rebounds for Lumberton (19-3, 11-1 United-8 Conference), Jacob Hammonds had 12 points and Cobe Oxendine scored 11.

In other local action Friday, West Bladen defeated Red Springs 66-55 in overtime, outscoring the Red Devils 15-4 in the extra session. In the girls game, Red Springs beat West Bladen 54-42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

First female wrestlers from Pitt County Schools participate in state tourney

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two female wrestlers from Winterville’s South Central High School are the first from Pitt County Schools to be qualifiers in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Ninth graders Zainab Hijawi and Zedya Mitchell said they were excited to take their skills to state. Wrestling is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Full Court Press February 3, 2023

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Happy Michael Jordan Day (2/3/23) to our basketball fans in the Cape Fear! There’s one week left of the regular season before the conference tournaments, and some standings are going to come down to the final games. See all the action below.
LELAND, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
RALEIGH, NC
hokenews.com

Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies

By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Snow-starved North Carolina has hope for February flakes

Unless you live in the mountains of the Tar Heel state, it’s been a winter marked by very few snowflakes and lots of rain. Our last month with fairly realistic snow chances is February (we have seen snow in March and April before, but rarely). Over the last 10...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Make history in Goldsboro this spring

“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy