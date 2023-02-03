ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

After six weeks, the City of Americus addresses budget questions

During the November meeting of Americus Mayor and City Council, in closing comments, Nelson Brown mentioned a “Thanksgiving bonus” the City of Americus employees had received. No such topic had been brought up for discussion during an open meeting. As time passed, the issue began to come to light.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City. The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival

ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe nurses honored with DAISY Awards

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winners. RN Regina Barnes was honored in December as the DAISY Award winner, and RN Lauren Alvey was the DAISY Award recipient for January. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

DEA brings drug exhibit to Albany

ALBANY — Ever wonder how methamphetamine affects the body? A set of photos detailing the progression of a female user paints a vivid picture. Or how about the impact of opioids? And more importantly, how to prevent the young from taking up a drug habit or getting help for a friend or family member who has a problem?
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence

AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Albany development: What’s next?

ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New Dollar General store opens in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business

TIFTON, GA
WCTV

Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
CAIRO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

South Broad Street Storefronts, Cairo

The heart of Cairo’s commercial historic district is situated along South Broad Street and is largely intact. The plaza parks make it a very pedestrian friendly area. A nice variety of commercial styles from the late-19th and early- to mid-20th century are present. Most of these historic storefronts are...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Cross Town Rivals Battle In The Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans boys basketball team used stingy defense and dominance in the open court to come away with the 68-50 win over their rival Monroe Golden Tornadoes. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes girls basketball team was too much for a hobbled Dougherty Trojans group. Jatianna Chambers...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

YMCA to honor staff, volunteers at annual dinner

ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA will recognize volunteers and staff at its annual dinner, scheduled for Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The annual event will take place at the Albany Area YMCA Basketball Courts, located at 1701 Gillionville Road in Albany. This event also will serve as the kickoff for the Y’s annual Support Campaign, which funds scholarships for YMCA programs and memberships for community members who otherwise would not have access to YMCA services.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
THOMASVILLE, GA

