LANSING — Every Michigan tax filer would get a $180 check from the state this year as part of a plan pitched by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats. In an appearance Monday, Whitmer unveiled the onetime proposal that would cost the state $800 million this year. She was joined by House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids.

