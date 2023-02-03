Read full article on original website
Related
Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of Six Nations showdown
The Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations game with France. Gibson-Park withdrew from the team a few hours before Ireland’s 34-10 win over Wales on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Conor Murray deputised for Gibson-Park in Cardiff and the Leinster player has...
BBC
Tommy Bowe column: From big injuries to late buses, Ireland are becoming comfortable with the chaos
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app. After starting their Six Nations campaign with a bonus-point win over Wales, 2009 Grand...
6 Nations: Ireland tops Wales 34-10, spoils Gatland’s return
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ireland justified its status as rugby’s top-ranked country and the team to beat in the Six Nations by using a strong start to run over Wales with a 34-10 bonus-point victory on Saturday, spoiling Warren Gatland’s first match since his return as coach.
Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned
Ireland made a strong start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales while England lost their first game under Steve Borthwick as Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.Italy made life hard for reigning champions France in Rome but ultimately fell to a defeat.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the championship.Tentative signs of revivalA third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick.Confounding expectations, they defended poorly but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Duhan van der Merwe on his wonder try for Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe says he "giggles"...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland 'not that disappointed' with display after Ireland loss
Wales head coach Warren Gatland said he was "not that disappointed" with his side's performance in the 34-10 Six Nations defeat by Ireland. Gatland's side were well beaten by the world's number one side in the first game of his second stint in charge. "At the end of the game...
BBC
Jordan Jones: Wigan Athletic recall winger from Kilmarnock loan
Kilmarnock have confirmed that Wigan Athletic have recalled winger Jordan Jones from his loan spell in Scotland. Jones, 28, played 16 times for Killie and scored the winner in a Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton last month. The loan spell at Rugby Park was Jones' second in Scotland. He made...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
BBC
AFC Telford United fined after fans chant abuse at woman
A football club has been fined £6,000 by the FA after fans made abusive and insulting chants towards a female member of staff with a visiting team. AFC Telford United said it happened during their home match against King's Lynn Town in August 2022. It said it would not...
SkySports
Super League: Mark Percival still St Helens' man for all seasons | 'He does things people can't describe'
On the field, there is the wily centre who dazzles the fans on the terraces and in the stands of Totally Wicked Stadium and confounds opponents up and down the Betfred Super League with his ability to squeeze through gaps which do not seem to be there. Then there is...
BBC
WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month
The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
BBC
Andrew Innes jailed for murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke
A man has been jailed for at least 36 years for murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl then burying their bodies under his kitchen floor. Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee.
England welcome returns of Henry Arundell and Henry Slade for Italy test
Henry Arundell and Henry Slade have recovered from injury and could face Italy in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Sunday
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
MATCHDAY: Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham plays FA Cup replay
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer’s top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham.” Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
Yardbarker
It’s Matchday in Perth and Airdrie – Team News, Weather Update and Where to Watch
Celtic play St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this afternoon in the 12 noon kick-off. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be determined to maintain their momentum and restore their nine points advantage that they have held since November over theRangers who played yesterday defeating Ross County at Ibrox via a wicked deflection. Impressive they were not but they got the points so now it’s over to Celtic.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
Comments / 0