The Guardian

Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of Six Nations showdown

The Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations game with France. Gibson-Park withdrew from the team a few hours before Ireland’s 34-10 win over Wales on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Conor Murray deputised for Gibson-Park in Cardiff and the Leinster player has...
The Independent

Scotland stun England as Ireland make their mark in Wales – 5 things we learned

Ireland made a strong start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign with victory in Wales while England lost their first game under Steve Borthwick as Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.Italy made life hard for reigning champions France in Rome but ultimately fell to a defeat.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the championship.Tentative signs of revivalA third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick.Confounding expectations, they defended poorly but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Duhan van der Merwe on his wonder try for Scotland v England

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe says he "giggles"...
BBC

Jordan Jones: Wigan Athletic recall winger from Kilmarnock loan

Kilmarnock have confirmed that Wigan Athletic have recalled winger Jordan Jones from his loan spell in Scotland. Jones, 28, played 16 times for Killie and scored the winner in a Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton last month. The loan spell at Rugby Park was Jones' second in Scotland. He made...
BBC

AFC Telford United fined after fans chant abuse at woman

A football club has been fined £6,000 by the FA after fans made abusive and insulting chants towards a female member of staff with a visiting team. AFC Telford United said it happened during their home match against King's Lynn Town in August 2022. It said it would not...
BBC

WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month

The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
BBC

Andrew Innes jailed for murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke

A man has been jailed for at least 36 years for murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl then burying their bodies under his kitchen floor. Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham plays FA Cup replay

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer’s top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham.” Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
Yardbarker

It’s Matchday in Perth and Airdrie – Team News, Weather Update and Where to Watch

Celtic play St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this afternoon in the 12 noon kick-off. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be determined to maintain their momentum and restore their nine points advantage that they have held since November over theRangers who played yesterday defeating Ross County at Ibrox via a wicked deflection. Impressive they were not but they got the points so now it’s over to Celtic.
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay

Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...

