Dekalb, IL

northernstar.info

NIU hockey seeks to host more alum events

DeKALB – It was a night for recognition and memories in West Dundee when NIU hockey held an alumni night in its matchup with Drury University on Jan. 27 to honor former players and coaches. The hockey club is the oldest active club at NIU, being founded in 1965....
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

Walk-off match pushes Huskies past Buffalo

DeKALB – NIU wrestling won in walk-off fashion against Mid-American Conference opponent University at Buffalo. Redshirt senior Terrese Aaron was able to come back and defeat his opponent in the final match of the dual to top the Bulls in a close 15-14 victory. This is the second week...
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

NIU defeats Bowling Green for fourth straight road win

NIU took down Bowling Green State University 86-78 Saturday afternoon for its fifth win over the last six games. The Huskies earned their fourth straight road win, NIU’s longest such streak since the 2002-2003 season. “This is a journey and these guys are resilient. We’ve had everything from sickness...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
northernstar.info

Huskies swept by McKendree in weekend series

O’FALLON – Defensive zone breakdowns and undisciplined play cost a short-handed NIU hockey in its first of a two-game series in O’Fallon, falling to the McKendree University Bearcats by a final score of 6-3 on Friday. The loss halted NIU’s (4-23, 1-14 MCH) two-game winning streak and...
LEBANON, IL
northernstar.info

NIU task force recommends how to save Greek Life

DeKALB – A task force created by NIU President Lisa Freeman, dedicated to revitalizing and improving Greek Life, gave its findings to the university after research and data gathering from various subcommittees during the 2021-2022 academic year. According to the task force’s report, its goal was to recommend solutions...
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

SGA petition criticizes NIU’s efforts at inclusion

DeKALB – Amidst growing concerns of NIU’s inactivity towards racism and lack of diversity on campus, the Student Government Association has proposed a petition to shed light on student concerns. The petition was co-authored by Historian Atlas Babcock and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Olivia Newman and...
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

‘For What It’s Worth,’ Mavis Staples lights up the Egyptian Theatre

Mavis Staples played to a packed audience at the Egyptian Theatre on Friday night, marking her first-ever performance in DeKalb. The NIU Concert Choir and the NIU Black Choir opened for Staples, performing a brief set together. Their lively performance fit quite well on a bill with Staples, giving her the perfect introduction.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

What’s Up With: The South Grant Towers?

Editor’s note: This story is a part of the “What’s Up With?” series. To submit a question for the Northern Star to see, fill out the form here. DeKALB – A quartet of towers stand resolute between the West Lagoon and Central Park. Grant Towers are four 12-story tall residence halls, but South Towers A and B do not have any residents – their dark outline on the horizon contrasting when their sister buildings light up the night.
DEKALB, IL

