KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
kfgo.com
South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund Launches “Winter Storm Initiative”
Sioux Falls, SD — South Dakota’s Second Century Habitat Fund (SCHF), in partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP), is increasing awareness of the devastating impacts of this winter’s storms to wildlife across South Dakota. These efforts include raising financial resources to help mitigate these effects.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota residents feel impact from earthquake in Turkey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Turkey and Syria may seem far away to many, the impact from the large earthquake can be felt across the globe. Whether it’s U.S military troops stationed in the area or residents in South Dakota, patiently waiting to hear from family that live in the region. The impact of the deadly earthquake in Turkey can be felt by many.
KELOLAND TV
Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday on a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect highs in the 30s & 40s, wind for Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any fog left around the region should be on the way out of here with the wind picking up. It’s going to be a breezy day around the region, with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. In northern South Dakota, the wind will be stronger, with gusts around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for that part of the region, including Aberdeen. The wind will start to ease up this afternoon and this evening. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s. We could see a few spotty showers or drizzles this afternoon before clearing out overnight.
KELOLAND TV
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
The Top-Selling Item North Dakotans Are Buying On Amazon Is…Odd
A lot of us use and depend on Amazon for our shopping; have you ever wondered what North Dakotans are buying from the marketplace the most?. Maybe you haven't, and that's fair. In any case, I have, and I'm prepared to share this information with you. I found a study...
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers, with the largest receiving hundreds […] The post Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Big time matchups highlight Sanford Pentagon Boys Basketball Heritage Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some terrific battles between ranked boys basketball teams in South Dakota highlighted a busy day of hoops at the Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Blake Thompson scores 21 to lead Tea over Class B’s 3rd ranked...
Saturday Scoreboard – Feburary 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SDSU 90, NDSU 85UND 86, USD 72 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 82, NDSU 54UND 83, USD 66 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBeresford 63, Alcester-Hudson 46 Brandon Valley 51, Rapid City Stevens 43 Brookings 59, Douglas 27 Burke 62, […]
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Bankers react to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The Federal Reserve Board raised base interest rates this week another quarter point. The prime rate is now seven and three quarters percent. South Dakota Bankers Association President Karl Adam says the quarter point hike was kind of a relief after last year. Adam says bankers are anticipating...
