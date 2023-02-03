ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Related
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
WYOMING STATE
97.3 KKRC

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota residents feel impact from earthquake in Turkey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Turkey and Syria may seem far away to many, the impact from the large earthquake can be felt across the globe. Whether it’s U.S military troops stationed in the area or residents in South Dakota, patiently waiting to hear from family that live in the region. The impact of the deadly earthquake in Turkey can be felt by many.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday on a...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Expect highs in the 30s & 40s, wind for Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any fog left around the region should be on the way out of here with the wind picking up. It’s going to be a breezy day around the region, with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. In northern South Dakota, the wind will be stronger, with gusts around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for that part of the region, including Aberdeen. The wind will start to ease up this afternoon and this evening. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s. We could see a few spotty showers or drizzles this afternoon before clearing out overnight.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?

A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021

If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000.  Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers, with the largest receiving hundreds […] The post Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Scoreboard – Feburary 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SDSU 90, NDSU 85UND 86, USD 72 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 82, NDSU 54UND 83, USD 66 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBeresford 63, Alcester-Hudson 46 Brandon Valley 51, Rapid City Stevens 43 Brookings 59, Douglas 27 Burke 62, […]
KANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Bankers react to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The Federal Reserve Board raised base interest rates this week another quarter point. The prime rate is now seven and three quarters percent. South Dakota Bankers Association President Karl Adam says the quarter point hike was kind of a relief after last year. Adam says bankers are anticipating...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

