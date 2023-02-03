ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cars 108

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

10 Fun Activities to Celebrate Galentines Day in Detroit

With Valentine’s Day approaching quickly, it’s time to start planning your annual Galentine’s Day celebration! Still need plans? We have the perfect list for you. From teas and brunch to haunted houses and speakeasies, Detroit has lots to offer for your 2023’s Galentine’s Day. Tea...
DETROIT, MI
24hip-hop.com

Rising from the East Side: An Exclusive Interview with Detroit’s Own Big Kungfu

“Get ready to be inspired by the raw talent of Big Kungfu, a proud son of Detroit’s east side. With his roots deeply ingrained in the city’s culture, Big Kungfu’s music reflects the struggles and triumphs of growing up in one of America’s most iconic cities. Join us as we discover the man behind the music and learn what drives his passion for creativity.”
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Celebrating the Success of Black Couple-Owned Businesses in Detroit

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day falls right in the middle of Black History Month so what better time to share some of our favorite Black-owned businesses that are also owned by couples?. Launching a business with the person you love has many perks. You can share the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Black-owned grocery store set to open on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is continuing its coverage on food insecurity.In an east side neighborhood, one business owner is taking the initiative to close the food gap.The last Black-owned grocery store in Detroit closed its doors in 2014, and now there's a new owner in town working to bring culturally appropriate food back to the neighborhood. He's taking matters in his own hands to make Black history in his own backyard. "This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there's no immediate grocery store in it," said Raphael Wright, owner of Neighborhood Grocery. "I'm on this mission of rebuilding the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit jazz musicians take home two Grammys

A pair of jazz category wins put Detroit in the spotlight Sunday night at the Grammy Awards. Terri Lyne Carrington, artistic director of Detroit’s Carr Center, took home Best Jazz Instrumental Album for her “New Standards Vol. 1,” while saxophonist Wayne Shorter and pianist Leo Genovese won Best Improvised Jazz Solo for “Endangered Species,” a track from Shorter’s “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival.” ...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit's eviction defense office will offer free legal help. Here's what to know.

Next month, the City of Detroit plans to launch a long awaited program that will provide free lawyers for low-income Detroiters who face eviction. The program is required under an ordinance Detroit City Council passed over the summer. At the time, advocates who pushed for the ordinance called it a major step forward in addressing a huge disparity in legal representation. In a city where pre-pandemic eviction cases averaged at nearly 30,000 a year, most landlords are represented by lawyers, while most tenants are not.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The most romantic date night restaurants in Detroit

Depending on who you ask, they might say “love” and “romance” are not words used to properly describe Detroit’s dating scene. While that may be true for some, it doesn’t mean you can’t live out your wildest rom-com date night dreams right here in the city.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
DETROIT, MI

