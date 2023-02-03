Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
visitdetroit.com
10 Fun Activities to Celebrate Galentines Day in Detroit
With Valentine’s Day approaching quickly, it’s time to start planning your annual Galentine’s Day celebration! Still need plans? We have the perfect list for you. From teas and brunch to haunted houses and speakeasies, Detroit has lots to offer for your 2023’s Galentine’s Day. Tea...
24hip-hop.com
Rising from the East Side: An Exclusive Interview with Detroit’s Own Big Kungfu
“Get ready to be inspired by the raw talent of Big Kungfu, a proud son of Detroit’s east side. With his roots deeply ingrained in the city’s culture, Big Kungfu’s music reflects the struggles and triumphs of growing up in one of America’s most iconic cities. Join us as we discover the man behind the music and learn what drives his passion for creativity.”
visitdetroit.com
Celebrating the Success of Black Couple-Owned Businesses in Detroit
Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day falls right in the middle of Black History Month so what better time to share some of our favorite Black-owned businesses that are also owned by couples?. Launching a business with the person you love has many perks. You can share the...
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit community
a 22-year-old Detroit native uses his passion for cooking and personal experiences to launch a small food catering business. Detroit, MI — The Detroit community has a new small catering business with a soul.
Black-owned grocery store set to open on Detroit's east side
(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is continuing its coverage on food insecurity.In an east side neighborhood, one business owner is taking the initiative to close the food gap.The last Black-owned grocery store in Detroit closed its doors in 2014, and now there's a new owner in town working to bring culturally appropriate food back to the neighborhood. He's taking matters in his own hands to make Black history in his own backyard. "This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there's no immediate grocery store in it," said Raphael Wright, owner of Neighborhood Grocery. "I'm on this mission of rebuilding the...
New Detroit Institute of Bagels has an official opening date
The cafe is readying for carryout and online orders with full dine-in service to come in the spring
WXYZ
Paczki Day 2023: Here's where to get the best paczki in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 21, and metro Detroiters will chow down on some paczki from places throughout metro Detroit. There is no shortage of shops where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut. Take a look at some of the best places. below. New...
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
Detroit jazz musicians take home two Grammys
A pair of jazz category wins put Detroit in the spotlight Sunday night at the Grammy Awards. Terri Lyne Carrington, artistic director of Detroit’s Carr Center, took home Best Jazz Instrumental Album for her “New Standards Vol. 1,” while saxophonist Wayne Shorter and pianist Leo Genovese won Best Improvised Jazz Solo for “Endangered Species,” a track from Shorter’s “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival.” ...
Top Hotels in Metro Detroit 2023
Selected by AAA and DBusiness for hospitality excellence The post Top Hotels in Metro Detroit 2023 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Eater
Restaurants Serve Shoebox Lunches As Crucial Reminders of Black History
The shoebox lunch is a symbol of Black resilience, and in the Midwest a growing number of chefs are using these meals to keep the stories of Black Americans throughout history alive — even as the telling of that narrative continues to be challenged. Patrick Coleman, owner of Cornbread...
Detroit Woman’s Day of Relaxation Interrupted with $100K Lottery Win
Taking a personal day ended in a major payday for this Detroit woman. Jamila McCaskill, a 44-year-old woman from Michigan, won a $100,000 lottery prize after deciding to take time off to relax from a “tough day.”. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, McCaskill struck big winnings after playing around...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
fox2detroit.com
'Setting a standard;' Detroit principal offers young people guide to growing up
Wyatt L. Jones was born in Detroit. He's since taken his talents into the educational sphere to help young aspiring kids. Now, with a new book, he's taking that to the next level. It's called The Urban Playbook.
Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos
Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture. White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a...
Detroit's eviction defense office will offer free legal help. Here's what to know.
Next month, the City of Detroit plans to launch a long awaited program that will provide free lawyers for low-income Detroiters who face eviction. The program is required under an ordinance Detroit City Council passed over the summer. At the time, advocates who pushed for the ordinance called it a major step forward in addressing a huge disparity in legal representation. In a city where pre-pandemic eviction cases averaged at nearly 30,000 a year, most landlords are represented by lawyers, while most tenants are not.
MetroTimes
The most romantic date night restaurants in Detroit
Depending on who you ask, they might say “love” and “romance” are not words used to properly describe Detroit’s dating scene. While that may be true for some, it doesn’t mean you can’t live out your wildest rom-com date night dreams right here in the city.
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
