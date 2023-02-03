Federal Agency Sues Domino’s Olean Franchise for Racial Harassment

BUFFALO, NY — Black employees at Domino's Pizza in Olean were subjected to racial harassment that violated federal law, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit it filed Thursday.

The suit, filed against Parris Pizza Company, which operated the Olean Domino’s Pizza, franchise in Olean, charges that the mistreatment included two managers’ regular and open use of slurs during every shift. Among other incidents, one of the managers mimicked the voice of a slave owner and called a Black employee “boy” while the other manager stood by and laughed, the EEOC wrote in a news release.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination and harassment based on race.

According to the EEOC, black employees complained about the harassment, but their complaints were met only with further harassment and intimidation. Parris Pizza took no disciplinary action against the harassers. On the contrary, one manager was promoted, and the other received an increase in pay, the agency said.

“Racial harassment in the workplace is a crucial issue, all the more pressing in the wake of the horrific, racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo less than a year ago,” Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office, said. “This lawsuit sends a clear message that racial harassment of employees will not be tolerated.”

The EEOC filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

“Every employee has a right under federal law to a workplace free of racial slurs," EEOC New York Acting District Director Timothy Riera said. "Employers cannot ignore this type of behavior but rather must take steps to stop it. When they fail to do so, the EEOC will step in.”

A person who answered the phone at the Olean Domino’s Pizza said the restaurant had no comment about the lawsuit.

TAPinto Greater Olean reporter Dustyn Green contributed to this report.



