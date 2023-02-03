ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

hebervalleyradio.com

Abercrombie leads Northern Colorado over Weber State 88-54

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Riley Abercrombie scored 21 points and Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 88-54 on Monday night. Abercrombie also grabbed seven rebounds for the Bears (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht had 16 points and seven rebounds. Daylen Kountz scored 16 with six rebounds and four assists.
GREELEY, CO
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash Near Jordanelle Reservoir Sunday afternoon

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Sunday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on westbound US 40 at milepost 10 near Jordanelle Reservoir at 4:11 pm. The current weather pattern in the Heber Valley calls for intermittent snow showers through the 6:00 pm hour this evening. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 2/5

HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday morning, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for February 5. Case #2302-0217/Parking Problem: Officer responded to a parking problem at Valley Hills Boulevard. This concerned a black Mercedes-Benz SUV parked in the wrong direction on the road. Case #2302-0220/PD Traffic Accident: Traffic Accident investigation...
HEBER CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Awning In Heber City Collapses Under Heavy Snow Sunday

HEBER CITY, Utah-Sunday afternoon an awning at the Wing Pointe Apartments collapsed per reports from the Heber City Police Department. Authorities believe heavy snowfall in the Heber City area caused the collapse at the complex, located at 333 Airport Road. The collapse occurred at 2:30 pm causing the Heber City...
HEBER CITY, UT

