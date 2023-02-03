Read full article on original website
Bay boys soccer dedicates historic season to coach’s son
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay High School soccer team made history this season, when they won their first district game in six years with the 2-1 win over Pensacola. “The fact that you guys are just talking about in the last practice you were discussing the fact that Bay High hasn’t won a […]
Score! Hayward High School Hockey celebrates 50 years
It’s a goal everyone can applaud—2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the HHS high school hockey program. To honor that, 50th anniversary jerseys were designed and made, and presented to the team during a team meal hosted and sponsored by Peggy Dobbs at The Steakhouse & Lodge on December 22. “Credit for the jerseys goes out to Pat and Tommy Duffy (Jr.). We collaborated on a way we can honor...
Springfield International Charter football to join Tri-County league for 2023 season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Springfield International Charter football team will play its first varsity season in the Tri-County league next fall, according to a post on the team’s Instagram.
Youth baseball is back in Bicknell
Kids in Bicknell will have a new opportunity this summer. The city is partnering with the board of parks and recreation and the North Knox Youth Baseball league. They’ll be offering summer recreational baseball and softball. The league will form teams in Bicknell and use the baseball facilities at...
Edgewood girls soccer heads into playoffs undefeated for the second year in a row
Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options. Ahead of the 2023 state soccer playoffs, Edgewood's girls' soccer team finds itself in a similar position as last year — undefeated. The Red Wolves also repeated as district champions this season but are hoping to end...
'Not your mother's powder puff football': CIF makes flag football an official high school sport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a big win for female student-athletes across California, flag football will now be an official sport at the high school level. The California Interscholastic Federation, the statewide body that governs high school athletics, voted unanimously Friday to sanction high school girl's flag football. Much to...
Boys Wrestling Faces Fox High School For The Conference Championship
On January 19, the boys wrestling team took on Clayton High School, Fox High School, and Afton High School. Leading into the meet, the energy was high as the schools prepared themselves. Fox and Pattonville were the only two schools in their conference going into this meet undefeated. This left...
