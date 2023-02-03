ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBB

Bay boys soccer dedicates historic season to coach’s son

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay High School soccer team made history this season, when they won their first district game in six years with the 2-1 win over Pensacola. “The fact that you guys are just talking about in the last practice you were discussing the fact that Bay High hasn’t won a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Country Today

Score! Hayward High School Hockey celebrates 50 years

It’s a goal everyone can applaud—2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the HHS high school hockey program. To honor that, 50th anniversary jerseys were designed and made, and presented to the team during a team meal hosted and sponsored by Peggy Dobbs at The Steakhouse & Lodge on December 22. “Credit for the jerseys goes out to Pat and Tommy Duffy (Jr.). We collaborated on a way we can honor...
HAYWARD, WI
vincennespbs.org

Youth baseball is back in Bicknell

Kids in Bicknell will have a new opportunity this summer. The city is partnering with the board of parks and recreation and the North Knox Youth Baseball league. They’ll be offering summer recreational baseball and softball. The league will form teams in Bicknell and use the baseball facilities at...
BICKNELL, IN
pattonvilletoday.com

Boys Wrestling Faces Fox High School For The Conference Championship

On January 19, the boys wrestling team took on Clayton High School, Fox High School, and Afton High School. Leading into the meet, the energy was high as the schools prepared themselves. Fox and Pattonville were the only two schools in their conference going into this meet undefeated. This left...
ARNOLD, MO

