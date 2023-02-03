ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nashvillelifestyles.com

Antiques & Garden Show Bourbon Party

On Friday, February 3, the thirty-third Annual Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville hosted its annual Bourbon Party. The evening was filled with a mix of southern fare, specially crafted bourbons, and live music on the show floor. Guests who were dressed in Nashville cocktail-casual attire sipped the night away while shopping the largest, most unique collection of antiques and garden accoutrements in the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
NASHVILLE, TN
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places For Brunch In Nashville TN You Must Try

Are you looking for the best brunch in Nashville? The Music City is overflowing with amazing places to have brunch! When wondering where to brunch in Nashville, you should know that you have many options that provide various atmospheres and menus for you to choose from. You can enjoy lunch...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

If your lover’s love language is gifts, take note! From treats to satisfy their sweet tooth to a dreamy spa treatment for two, we’ve got you covered this Valentine’s Day. SWEETS FOR YOUR SWEETIE. Surprise your beloved with a sweet treat: Goo Goo, the iconic Nashville candy...
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Obit – Mr. Tim Gorman

Mr. Tim Gorman, of Murfreesboro, died at the age of 36 at 6:26 p.m. Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville where he was admitted January 25th, suffering from glioblastoma with which he had battled since April of 2018. Saturday afternoon, February 4th, funeral services...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Racist message reported on campus

MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. ‘Crisis’ at DCS. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired...
MURFREESBORO, TN
tourcounsel.com

CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee

CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Barricaded man at Columbia home

Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired La Vergne police chief previously said …. The now-fired chief of the La Vergne Police Department said he didn't know how the sexual misconduct investigation came about, according to recorded interviews conducted by the city’s human resource director, obtained by News 2.
COLUMBIA, TN
Nashville Parent

Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets

Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
NASHVILLE, TN
Lauren Barton

The goddess of Tennessee

Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign

MAURY COUNTY’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC ALLIANCE HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO WELCOME, HIRE AND SUPPORT NEW RESIDENTS. “WE’RE READY” IS THE NAME OF THE INITIATIVE. IT’S DESIGNED TO ATTRACT WORKERS WHO WILL SUPPORT EMPLOYERS IN COLUMBIA, MOUNT PLEASANT AND SPRING HILL. THE CAMPAIGN WILL BE BASED ON STORYTELLING ABOUT MAURY COUNTY AND ITS PEOPLE AND INCLUDE ADVERTISING, OUTREACH EFFORTS AND A WEBSITE” MAURY IS READY DOT COM. MAURY COUNTY IS ONE OF TENNESSEE’S FASTEST GROWING COUNTIES.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

