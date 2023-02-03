Read full article on original website
texastech.com
Tech stays in top-25 rankings
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Both the men and women teams of Texas Tech track and field remained inside the top-25 in the week three rankings released Monday afternoon by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The men slid one spot to No. 3 while...
texastech.com
Tech closes out sweep of K-State
LUBBOCK, Texas – For the first time since the Big 12 Conference went to double-round robin, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders closed out a series sweep of Kansas State, downing the Wildcats 78-68, Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. In the victory, Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) received 18...
texastech.com
Tulsa defeats Red Raiders in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. – The Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped their match to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. Tech (2-4) jumped out to an early, 1-0 lead when the Red Raiders snagged the doubles point over Tulsa (3-2). First, Tech's duo ofPiotr Pawlak and Franco Ribero earned a win over Tulsa's Stefan Hampe and Ezequiel Santalla, 6-3, on court two.
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
KCBD
Tropical February, then a plunge!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday. Sunday is even better,...
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
Lubbock family appears on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Chapman family of Lubbock made the big screen as contestants on popular game show, Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.
hearinghealthmatters.org
Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
Best soups crowned in New Mexico’s 2023 Souper Bowl
It was a successful event for a good cause.
National TV show to highlight appeal of living in Albuquerque
While there will be some real estate, the main part of the show will focus on the city as a whole, with all of the local businesses tucked inside.
earnthenecklace.com
Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?
Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
Levelland man jailed, crash during DPS traffic stop, killing 1 person
Arlie Shawn Jordan, 33, of Levelland was arrested by officers with the Texas Department Public Safety and charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. DPS said he was the driver in a deadly crash near Smyer.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
rrobserver.com
Chance of snow, more tomorrow too
There is a chance of snow later today with some light winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Accumulating snow is possible across the central mountain chain tonight into tomorrow morning as the system moves overhead.”. Snow chances will increase tomorrow as well. Today. It will be partly sunny, with...
Motorcyclist dies after Albuquerque crash, police say
APD's Motors Unit is taking over the investigation.
Mountainair High School teams investigated for ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Limited details are available at this time.
