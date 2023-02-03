Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
KMPH.com
Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
KMPH.com
Man charged with murder after victim of beating in Clovis dies
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
KMPH.com
4 people from Fresno sentenced to prison as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four residents of Fresno have been sentenced to prison terms as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime and gun violence, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday. Launched in 2001, the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program is a nationwide...
KMPH.com
Vehicles impounded, dozens cited following illegal sideshows in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dozens of citations were handed out Sunday evening after police caught wind of illegal sideshows throughout Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called multiple times regarding sideshows that were taking place around town. These sideshows also took over several intersections as well.
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
KMPH.com
18-year-old arrested in deadly crash in East Bakersfield killing 15-year-old boy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Timothy Leal has been arrested and is facing several charges after a hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield that killed a 15-year-old boy. It happened on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:21 a.m. near Alta Vista Drive and Irene Street. Officers said...
KMPH.com
Coffee with a cop fundraiser held for fallen officer killed in Selma
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Reedley Police Department and Fresno County Sheriff's Office teamed up to host a Coffee with a Cop fundraiser for the fallen officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Selma. Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed on...
KMPH.com
Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
KMPH.com
Services scheduled for Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Selma Police Department has announced the services for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco who was shot and killed on Jan. 31. They say the Fresno Convention Center will be used on Thursday, Feb. 16 to honor the fallen officer. The time of the service has yet to be announced.
KMPH.com
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Benjamin Aponte
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Benjamin Aponte. Kevin Aponte is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. 26-year-old Aponte is 5' 5" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Benjamin Aponte...
KMPH.com
Roughly 1,800 tons of hay destroyed after fire breaks out in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Roughly 1,800 tons of hay caught fire Sunday morning in Tulare County and officials say you’ll be able to see the smoke for days. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 34800 block of Road 80, just north of Visalia, regarding a hay fire.
KMPH.com
One injured after house fire in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was injured Monday morning after a house fire in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 11:00 a.m. to a house near Roosevelt and Thomas Avenues for reports of a fire. Crews arrived within four minutes and say they found...
KMPH.com
Meet Rookie: Rescued from backyard near burning garage
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This is Rookie, he was saved after police say he was found near a burning garage. According to Fresno Police, they were called to a structure fire in the southeast area Friday night. After everyone was safely evacuated from the home, an officer learned about...
KMPH.com
House damaged by early morning fire in northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A house was damaged in an early morning fire Monday in northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a house near Ashlan and Brawley Avenues for reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they say they found heavy flames coming from multiple...
KMPH.com
Viewers capture lightning on video in Fresno, Clovis
Both rain and lightning were spotted Sunday afternoon in the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have begun to submit their weather-related videos and a lot of them are showing lightning. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, thunderstorms and rain could still be a thing in Fresno between 9-10 p.m....
KMPH.com
Strong winds cause damage in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma resident says the recent storm to hit the Central Valley has caused some major damage. According to Dolores Sermeno, strong wind from Sunday’s storm was to blame when it came to a large tree landing right on top of her car. Sermeno...
KMPH.com
Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
KMPH.com
Community invited to walk, run, participate in 8th annual Support Blue event
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Chaplaincy is gearing up for its 8th annual Support Blue event. Fresno Police Chief, Paco Balderrama says this is his third year participating as chief where community members can support the men and women in uniform. According to its website, this campaign...
