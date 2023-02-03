Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Celebrating Black History: Jessica Coates, first African American CEO of Sacramento Association of Realtors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Throughout the month of February, we are profiling African Americans who have made a significant contribution to Northern California. Jessica Coates has dedicated much of her life to real estate. "It gives me still butterflies," she said. As the first African American chief executive officer in...
Elk Grove Citizen
Perseverance pays off for new diversity, inclusion commissioner
Michael Hill, who was recently appointed by the Elk Grove City Council to serve on the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission, provided further proof of the validity of the old adage, “perseverance pays off.”. Hill told the Citizen that he applied for that commission’s vacant seat after receiving...
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie Square
To prevent people from being displaced from their homes along the Stockton Boulevard corridor when UC Davis opens its Aggie Square campus, the Sacramento City Council is planning to approve $2 million in anti-displacement programs, according to a press release.
KCRA.com
'It’s just so sad': Parents plea with district for answers after Auburn elementary school slated to close
AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn elementary school is set to close at the end of this school year, prompting questions from many parents about what the closure will mean for their young students and if anything could have been done differently to prevent it. “This is a special place....
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
Sacramento High to retire number of former WNBA player Vicki Baugh
(KTXL) — Sacramento High School will honor one of its own Wednesday. Former WNBA player Vicki Baugh will get her No. 22 jersey retired that she wore as a Sacramento High Dragon. •Video Player Above: Jesuit’s Andrej Stojakovic named McDonald’s All-American The school will hold a retirement ceremony before the Sacramento High girls basketball game […]
Former Yuba County Sheriff mourned after four decades of serving his community
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Former Yuba County Sheriff Gary Tindel died Friday, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. Tindel started working for the sheriff's office in 1971 and climbed up the ranks to Sheriff-Coroner in 1991 — a position he held for another eight years. He officially retired...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
City officials consider renaming skate park in honor of Tyre Nichols
(KTXL) — Tyre Nichols may soon have a skate park named after him in Sacramento. According to Tim Swanson, media and communications manager for the city of Sacramento, city officials are working with Nichols’ family to honor him. Renaming a skate park after him may be a part of that. “Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, with support […]
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Mountain Democrat
Gold Country Retirement sold
Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
Mountain Democrat
Program aide arrested on ORHS campus
A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento International Airport announces $1.3 billion expansion
Sacramento International Airport announced a 5-year plan for a $1.3 billion expansion. An improved, ADA compliant, walkway for all visitors between Terminal B and Concourse B built with future expansion in mind. Additional Gates & Terminal Expansion. Additional gates, additional ticket counters, baggage claim carousel, office space, and improvements to...
foodgressing.com
I Shanghai Delight Sacramento California [Review]
I Shanghai Delight is known to be one of the best spots for soup dumplings in Sacramento so we decided to give them a try. I Shanghai Delight is located in Old Sacramento across the Waterfront Wheel. The restaurant is sort of hidden because you need to take a short...
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
