Sacramento, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

Perseverance pays off for new diversity, inclusion commissioner

Michael Hill, who was recently appointed by the Elk Grove City Council to serve on the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission, provided further proof of the validity of the old adage, “perseverance pays off.”. Hill told the Citizen that he applied for that commission’s vacant seat after receiving...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

These are the food banks in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento High to retire number of former WNBA player Vicki Baugh

(KTXL) — Sacramento High School will honor one of its own Wednesday.  Former WNBA player Vicki Baugh will get her No. 22 jersey retired that she wore as a Sacramento High Dragon.  •Video Player Above: Jesuit’s Andrej Stojakovic named McDonald’s All-American The school will hold a retirement ceremony before the Sacramento High girls basketball game […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation

Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

City officials consider renaming skate park in honor of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — Tyre Nichols may soon have a skate park named after him in Sacramento.  According to Tim Swanson, media and communications manager for the city of Sacramento, city officials are working with Nichols’ family to honor him. Renaming a skate park after him may be a part of that.  “Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, with support […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Gold Country Retirement sold

Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
PLACERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Program aide arrested on ORHS campus

A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento International Airport announces $1.3 billion expansion

Sacramento International Airport announced a 5-year plan for a $1.3 billion expansion. An improved, ADA compliant, walkway for all visitors between Terminal B and Concourse B built with future expansion in mind. Additional Gates & Terminal Expansion. Additional gates, additional ticket counters, baggage claim carousel, office space, and improvements to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
foodgressing.com

I Shanghai Delight Sacramento California [Review]

I Shanghai Delight is known to be one of the best spots for soup dumplings in Sacramento so we decided to give them a try. I Shanghai Delight is located in Old Sacramento across the Waterfront Wheel. The restaurant is sort of hidden because you need to take a short...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFist

Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors

Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

