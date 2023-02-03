With some top prospects included, the Cubs announced their list of 32 non-roster invites to Spring Training. Can you feel it? Baseball is on the horizon! Players are already starting to make their ways to Arizona and Florida, and the thought of Spring Training is so close. With that in mind, teams are beginning to announce players who are earning invitations for spring as non-roster invitees. For the Chicago Cubs, they are bringing 32 non-roster players to Spring Training, as indicated by the team via a PR release.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO