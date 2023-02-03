Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite 32 Non-Roster Players to Spring Training
With some top prospects included, the Cubs announced their list of 32 non-roster invites to Spring Training. Can you feel it? Baseball is on the horizon! Players are already starting to make their ways to Arizona and Florida, and the thought of Spring Training is so close. With that in mind, teams are beginning to announce players who are earning invitations for spring as non-roster invitees. For the Chicago Cubs, they are bringing 32 non-roster players to Spring Training, as indicated by the team via a PR release.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
Over the winter, the San Diego Padres made a big splash, signing free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Padres in 2023.
Breaking Down the Mets and Yankees Starting Rotations
The Founder of Pitcher List Nick Pollack talks about the Mets and Yankees rotations and the Cy Young Award misspelling
MLB
How Rutschman plans to lead O's to more success in '23
BALTIMORE -- The expectations for Adley Rutschman's rookie season couldn't have been much higher. As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft -- the first in Mike Elias' tenure as Baltimore's general manager -- the former Oregon State catcher became the face of the Orioles' rebuild. When...
MLB
Here's what to know about Rays Spring Training
ST. PETERSBURG -- This will be a different kind of Spring Training for the Rays. Not different like 2020, when spring was cut short due to COVID-19. Not different like ’21, when many procedures were changed amid the pandemic. And not different like ’22, when clubs sped through an abbreviated schedule following the lockout.
MLB
Tatis: 'I'm really looking forward to redeeming myself'
SAN DIEGO -- Honestly, Fernando Tatis Jr. says, he has no idea what to expect from the 2023 baseball season. In San Diego, at least, he's been wholly embraced again. Droves of fans clad in No. 23 jerseys lined the streets well before the gates opened for Padres FanFest on Saturday. They took pictures with Tatis, asked for autographs, chanted his name. In his home clubhouse, the same sentiment holds true.
MLB
'You can't teach it': 5 masters explain how they rob HRs
Home runs have captivated baseball fans ever since Babe Ruth emerged just over a century ago, changing the game forever with his towering drives that traveled farther than anyone had seen before. Watching a ball land over the fence can be exhilarating, especially in a big moment. But there’s something...
MLB
Trio of extensions show Rays' focus on continuity
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are plenty of reasons the Rays signed a trio of rapid-fire extensions in the span of a week, first Jeffrey Springs, then Pete Fairbanks and Yandy Díaz. Those three were otherwise set to proceed to salary arbitration hearings, which began Monday. Signing them to multiyear...
MLB
Spring musings: Vlad Jr., humidity and a clean slate
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At its best, Spring Training can be the greatest teaser trailer in sports. No, not for the movie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pitched last...
MLB
Webb optimistic despite Giants' 'weird' offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- Logan Webb was among the Giants players who took part in the club’s recruiting pitch to Aaron Judge earlier this offseason. After meeting with Judge at Oracle Park in late November, Webb spent a week texting Joc Pederson -- “my inside source for everything” -- to try to glean more information on the reigning American League MVP’s preferred landing spot.
MLB
Angels' GM on Ohtani: 'The relationship is outstanding'
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian said on Saturday he’s excited that owner Arte Moreno isn’t selling the club and that he’s still exploring improving the club, with the start of Spring Training just a little more than a week away. The Halos have had a...
MLB
3 top storylines entering Marlins camp
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow last week, but winter is making way for spring when it comes to baseball. Marlins...
MLB
Dodgers to retire Valenzuela's No. 34
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Saturday that the organization will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey this summer during a three-day “Fernandomania” celebration. The weekend will start on Friday, Aug. 11, which is when Valenzuela’s No. 34 will be unveiled at Dodger Stadium. There will...
MLB
3 White Sox storylines to watch in Spring Training
CHICAGO -- The temperature is near 40 degrees during a pleasant winter Monday in Chicago, but one week from today, my newsletter will be coming to you live from an even warmer Glendale, Ariz., as Spring Training 2023 begins for the White Sox. This will be Spring Training No. 21...
MLB
What this FA signing brings to Guardians
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The closer that Spring Training gets, the more the realization sets in that the Guardians may be content with just the two additions they picked up over the winter. That means the pressure for Josh Bell to perform will only be greater … as if it wasn’t high already.
MLB
Cubs invite top prospect Crow-Armstrong to spring camp
CHICAGO -- Pete Crow-Armstrong has been lauded for his work as a center fielder in the Cubs' farm system. The fleet-footed prospect picked up a Minor League Gold Glove Award for his work last year, when he dropped jaws with his incredible range and instincts. Crow-Armstrong should have a home...
MLB
Why this Ranger is excited for 2023
ARLINGTON -- Mitch Garver hasn’t played in a live baseball game since July 10. He hasn’t caught a game since May 8, due to an injured flexor tendon in his right arm that resulted in season-ending surgery. After a long six months of rehab and physical therapy following...
MLB
Picollo talks Witt Jr., position battles and extensions at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- A major question the Royals will try to answer in 2023 is whether Bobby Witt Jr. will be their everyday shortstop of the future, and they’ve committed to giving the 22-year-old as many innings at the position as possible this season. Witt, the centerpiece of the...
MLB
Realmuto has big fan in Hall of Fame catcher
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Johnny Bench might be the greatest catcher in baseball history. Consider the resume: Hall of Famer, two-time National League MVP, 14-time NL All-Star,...
MLB
Kinsler returns to Rangers as special assistant to GM
Ian Kinsler is coming back to where it all started. The Rangers announced Monday morning that Kinsler has rejoined the organization as a special assistant to the general manager. Kinsler will assist Rangers GM Chris Young in many facets of baseball operations. Kinsler will first serve out his duties as...
