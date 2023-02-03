Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
KTLA.com
Vehicles seized, tickets issued at Oxnard car meetup
Police in Oxnard issued 20 tickets and towed three vehicles Sunday morning after they busted a planned car meet around a busy shopping center. The Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit conducted enforcement at the Seabridge Marketplace between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A large meetup of car...
NBC Los Angeles
Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women
Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
hartsmokesignal.com
The Loaf is Santa Clarita’s hidden gem
When customers walk into The Loaf, a Japanese bakery and cafe in Newhall, they are greeted by the friendly people working there and the scent of freshly baked goods. The customer is then faced with having to decide what they want, but worry not, they have the option to choose from the customer’s favorites menu.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
Santa Clarita Grocery Receives Surprise Dump Truck Load Of Pretzels
On Thursday morning, the volunteers of Santa Clarita Grocery were greeted with the sight of hundreds of bags of pretzels donated at the front of their warehouse door. The unusual donation filled the back of a truck and was donated to the non-profit in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning after director Bradley Grose received a ...
foxla.com
West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
2 at large after allegedly robbing Simi Valley Circle-K, stabbing employee
Two men who allegedly robbed a Simi Valley Circle-K returned to the store to stab an employee over the weekend, police said. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue, according to Simi Valley police. An employee at the store told officers that two men walked […]
sanfernandosun.com
Living in a Car — Hope the Mission Executives Share Their Experience
It isn’t possible to live in any area in Los Angeles without seeing those who are homeless. Each day, we see them push their belongings in shopping carts, they’re on buses and the metro rail, sitting at bus stops trying to sleep while sitting up. Most people will...
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash
The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
KTLA.com
Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair
Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
Seismologist and Earth Sciences professor weighs in on deadly Turkey earthquake
A 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria Monday, killing over 2,300 and injuring many others. Such an earthquake has many in California wondering what if.
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Closing This Month
The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures -- but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
foxla.com
OC man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend and two sons
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 42-year-old man was sentenced Friday to three consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing his girlfriend and killing their two young sons in the city of Orange about a decade ago. Shazer Fernando Limas was convicted Dec. 14...
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
