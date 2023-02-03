Read full article on original website
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
It sounds like David Pastrnak's extension will cost Bruins more than they anticipated
Based on the latest reports from Elliotte Friedman and Emily Kaplan, it sounds like the Bruins and David Pastrnak are getting close to finalizing an extension. But it also sounds like it’s going to cost Boston more than initially anticipated.
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Former Celtics Target Reportedly Back On Trade Block Before Deadline
Christian Wood apparently has caught the eye of the Boston Celtics in the past. And the current Dallas Mavericks big man seemingly is back on the trade block ahead of the league’s deadline Thursday. As it relates to the Celtics, Boston reportedly expressed interest in Wood before the 2020...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts
Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
Kevin Durant To Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Issues Major Report
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Celtics apparently are kicking the tires on Kevin Durant. Durant chatter had been at a minimum ever since the superstar forward rescinded his Nets trade request before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Brooklyn’s latest transaction reignited the conversation, as Kyrie Irving’s move to Dallas had many wondering if Durant now will look to leave the Nets, too.
Yardbarker
Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins
As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Eastern Conference Rival Reportedly Interested In Swinging Trade For Celtics Sharpshooter
Will the Boston Celtics make any big moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline? The Celtics have been linked mainly to big men to fill a backup role on the Boston bench, but there have also been other rumblings. Payton Pritchard has drawn interest across the league but he reportedly isn't the only one. ...
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade
Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
Daily Beast
Inside the ‘Secretive’ Talks That Led to Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Leading the NHL Players Association
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his Cabinet position after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union and become head of the NHL Players Association. That news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Politico, but The Daily Beast can report that Walsh has been involved in secretive deliberations for some time—and the move is not without consternation from some NHL players and agents.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins have 'recently inquired' about Chychrun ahead of trade deadline
The Boston Bruins are not a team that typically stands pat at the NHL trade deadline. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made at least one pre-trade deadline move in all seven of his full seasons on the job. He hasn't been afraid to trade good prospects or first-round picks.
Yardbarker
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to be next executive director of NHLPA
Sitting U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will be formally installed as the next executive director of the NHL Players’ Association in the coming days following Tuesday night’s State of the Union address by President Joe Biden, sources tell Daily Faceoff. Walsh was unable to leave his government...
novacapsfans.com
The Five Best And Worst Trades By Capitals GM MacLellan
With the 2022-23 NHL Trade Deadline now 27 days away, NoVa Caps looks at the five best and worst trades that Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan has made since taking over in May 2014. Five Best. 5. G Vitek Vanecek From Seattle Kraken (In Exchange For Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 Second-Round...
