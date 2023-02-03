ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts

Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Kevin Durant To Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Issues Major Report

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Celtics apparently are kicking the tires on Kevin Durant. Durant chatter had been at a minimum ever since the superstar forward rescinded his Nets trade request before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Brooklyn’s latest transaction reignited the conversation, as Kyrie Irving’s move to Dallas had many wondering if Durant now will look to leave the Nets, too.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins

As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
markerzone.com

STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT

When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade

Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Beast

Inside the ‘Secretive’ Talks That Led to Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Leading the NHL Players Association

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his Cabinet position after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union and become head of the NHL Players Association. That news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Politico, but The Daily Beast can report that Walsh has been involved in secretive deliberations for some time—and the move is not without consternation from some NHL players and agents.
BOSTON, MA
novacapsfans.com

The Five Best And Worst Trades By Capitals GM MacLellan

With the 2022-23 NHL Trade Deadline now 27 days away, NoVa Caps looks at the five best and worst trades that Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan has made since taking over in May 2014. Five Best. 5. G Vitek Vanecek From Seattle Kraken (In Exchange For Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 Second-Round...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy