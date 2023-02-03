ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ald. Matt O’Shea Faces 2 Challengers As He Seeks 4th Term In 19th Ward

BEVERLY — Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) is facing multiple opponents in his reelection bid — the first time that’s happened to the longtime Far Southwest Side alderman. Political novices Mike Cummings and Tim Noonan are challenging the longtime incumbent for the City Council seat covering Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park.
Meet The 46th Ward Aldermanic Candidates In Lakeview Forum Thursday

LAKEVIEW — The candidates running to succeed Ald. James Cappleman in the 46th Ward will discuss the area’s issues during a forum Thursday in Lakeview. East Lake View Neighbors is holding the forum 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Horace Greeley School, 832 W. Sheridan Road. The event is free...
City Clerk Anna Valencia Assured 2nd Term After No Challengers Enter Race

CHICAGO — Anna Valencia is running unopposed for the city clerk’s office for the second consecutive election. Valencia was appointed to the position in 2017 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel. She replaced Susana Mendoza, who had won a special election for state comptroller. Valencia was elected to her first...
