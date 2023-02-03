Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Matt O’Shea Faces 2 Challengers As He Seeks 4th Term In 19th Ward
BEVERLY — Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) is facing multiple opponents in his reelection bid — the first time that’s happened to the longtime Far Southwest Side alderman. Political novices Mike Cummings and Tim Noonan are challenging the longtime incumbent for the City Council seat covering Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park.
blockclubchicago.org
Meet The 46th Ward Aldermanic Candidates In Lakeview Forum Thursday
LAKEVIEW — The candidates running to succeed Ald. James Cappleman in the 46th Ward will discuss the area’s issues during a forum Thursday in Lakeview. East Lake View Neighbors is holding the forum 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Horace Greeley School, 832 W. Sheridan Road. The event is free...
blockclubchicago.org
City Clerk Anna Valencia Assured 2nd Term After No Challengers Enter Race
CHICAGO — Anna Valencia is running unopposed for the city clerk’s office for the second consecutive election. Valencia was appointed to the position in 2017 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel. She replaced Susana Mendoza, who had won a special election for state comptroller. Valencia was elected to her first...
blockclubchicago.org
Hear From 7 Mayoral Candidates Monday At Forum Organized By Asian-American Advocacy Groups
LINCOLN PARK — Most of the mayoral challengers are expected to attend a forum Monday hosted by Asian-American advocacy groups. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Chicago History Museum’s McCormick Theater, 1601 N. Clark St. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Discounted parking in the museum’s lot, 1730 N. Stockton Drice, is available for $10.
blockclubchicago.org
Apartment Building To Replace Uptown Bank After Revised Plan Earns Neighbors, Cappleman Approval
UPTOWN — Plans to replace a demolished, 8-year-old, drive-thru bank branch with a brick apartment building are moving forward after getting the support of neighbors and outgoing Ald. James Cappleman (46th). Platinum Homes is looking to construct a five-story, 36-unit apartment building at 4701 N. Clark St., which previously...
blockclubchicago.org
The Ballot LIVE: Brandon Johnson Discusses Mayoral Candidacy With Laura Washington
County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is a Chicago Teachers Union organizer and middle school teacher who has pushed for more investment into health care, restorative justice and job creation. Johnson previously worked as an organizer for the CTU and was involved in the 2019 teacher’s strike. Johnson has touted his...
blockclubchicago.org
Poké Gu Opens In Lakeview, Bringing Poké Bowls With A Thai Twist To Broadway
LAKEVIEW — A carryout pokè restaurant has opened in Lakeview with sauces inspired by the owner’s Thai upbringing. Poké Gu, 2931 N. Broadway, celebrated its grand opening Jan. 24 after quietly opening in December, owner Natinee Moy said. The restaurant specializes in poké bowls, dishes combining...
blockclubchicago.org
Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub Hosts Small Business Pop-Up For Black History Month
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side organization is celebrating Black History Month by welcoming, minority-owned businesses into its new community center. The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation will host a vendor showcase 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays this month at the Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St. Small businesses...
blockclubchicago.org
Tickets On Sale Now For Savor Lincoln Park, An Indoor Lakefront Food Fest Showcasing Local Restaurants
LINCOLN PARK — Tickets are on sale for Savor Lincoln Park, the annual indoor food festival returning to the Theater on the Lake next month. This year’s Savor Lincoln Park is happening 6-9 p.m. March 22 at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive. The festival...
blockclubchicago.org
Meet The Chicago Educator Who Is A Finalist For Illinois Teacher Of The Year
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A gaggle of fifth graders — members of a rock band at Franklin Fine Arts Center — buzzed with energy as they walked into a second floor classroom holding a large hand-drawn banner. Its message: “Congratulations, Mrs. Gray!”. Magnus Gray, a first...
blockclubchicago.org
5th Ward Voters Getting New Mail-In Ballots After Disqualified Candidate Mistakenly Included In Earlier Version
SOUTH SHORE — Some South Side voters are getting new ballots in the mail this week after a disqualified 5th ward aldermanic candidate was mistakenly included in earlier versions. The Chicago Board of Elections mailed 3,936 ballots for the Feb. 28 municipal election which incorrectly listed Adrienne Irmer as...
