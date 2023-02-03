Read full article on original website
Virginia Ruth Ebner
Virginia Ruth Ebner, 99, of Cape Coral, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Jazz on the Harbor set for March 30 in Punta Gorda
The sounds of smooth jazz will again be echoing across Charlotte County at the third annual Jazz on the Harbor, a music and culinary event that benefits the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit. Jazz on the Harbor will be held March 30 at Isles Yacht Club in Punta...
Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds swimmers of upcoming temporary pool closures
Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds swimmers that community pools will be closed Saturday, Feb. 11, for annual staff training. The locations that will be temporarily closed are:. • North Fort Myers Community Pool, 5170 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers. • Lehigh Acres Community Pool, 1400 W. Fifth St.,...
Roger Brown Reeve
Roger Brown Reeve, 79, of North Fort Myers, Florida passed away February 2, 2023. Arrangements entrusted to Lee County Cremation Services-Cape Coral.
Clifford Ray Patrick
Clifford Ray Patrick, 66 of North Fort Myers passed away 01/28/2023. Arrangements by Lee County Cremation Services.
Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast announces Tim Tebow as keynote speaker for May 4 event
The Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast will host its annual event on Thursday, May 4, featuring two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow as the keynote speaker. Held in observance of the National Day of Prayer, the 2023 Community Prayer Breakfast will take place...
23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats coming to Bonita Springs, Feb. 18
Grammy-nominated Stray Cats’ founder and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker, known for worldwide mega hits that include Rock This Town, Stray Cat Strut, and Sexy and Seventeen, kicks off the new year with shows across the country. He will be live at the Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
