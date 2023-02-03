ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

northfortmyersneighbor.com

Jazz on the Harbor set for March 30 in Punta Gorda

The sounds of smooth jazz will again be echoing across Charlotte County at the third annual Jazz on the Harbor, a music and culinary event that benefits the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit. Jazz on the Harbor will be held March 30 at Isles Yacht Club in Punta...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Food insecurity affecting senior citizens in SWFL

Chances are you know a senior citizen struggling to put enough food on the table. In Southwest Florida, one in every 12 is food...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces

Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
FORT MYERS, FL
espnswfl.com

Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida Feb 3-5

Here are your Weekend Vibes, what’s happening in Southwest Florida Feb 3-5. If you like to eat and drink, you will be in hog heaven this weekend. There are all kinds of events where food is being celebrated. We are talking everything from pineapples to gumbo to vegan fare. Then there is a Southwest Florida staple…seafood. And we can’t forget, it is officially Feb-brew-ary. There is a craft beer festival on the calendar to kick things off.
FORT MYERS, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats coming to Bonita Springs, Feb. 18

Grammy-nominated Stray Cats’ founder and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker, known for worldwide mega hits that include Rock This Town, Stray Cat Strut, and Sexy and Seventeen, kicks off the new year with shows across the country. He will be live at the Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Virginia Ruth Ebner

Virginia Ruth Ebner, 99, of Cape Coral, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Signs in Hendry County cemetery give deadline to remove items from some gravesites

For reasons that aren't yet clear, families are being told they have 30 days to remove precious mementos from loved ones' gravesites at the...
tourcounsel.com

Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida

Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season

Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
LEE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida

Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL

