Read full article on original website
Related
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Jazz on the Harbor set for March 30 in Punta Gorda
The sounds of smooth jazz will again be echoing across Charlotte County at the third annual Jazz on the Harbor, a music and culinary event that benefits the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit. Jazz on the Harbor will be held March 30 at Isles Yacht Club in Punta...
Local agency proposes incentive program for businesses in South Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is proposing a Facade Improvement Program for businesses in the South Cape. It’s an incentive program to encourage property and business owners to improve exterior appearances of their buildings and storefronts. “If the outside is beautiful, it’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Food insecurity affecting senior citizens in SWFL
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:bc33c364ff63035497523f5 Player Element ID: 6319893446112. Chances are you know a senior citizen struggling to put enough food on the table. In Southwest Florida, one in every 12 is food...
WINKNEWS.com
ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-05:517c8d318fa160fdc930b22f Player Element ID: 6319835212112. Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast announces Tim Tebow as keynote speaker for May 4 event
The Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast will host its annual event on Thursday, May 4, featuring two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow as the keynote speaker. Held in observance of the National Day of Prayer, the 2023 Community Prayer Breakfast will take place...
espnswfl.com
Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida Feb 3-5
Here are your Weekend Vibes, what’s happening in Southwest Florida Feb 3-5. If you like to eat and drink, you will be in hog heaven this weekend. There are all kinds of events where food is being celebrated. We are talking everything from pineapples to gumbo to vegan fare. Then there is a Southwest Florida staple…seafood. And we can’t forget, it is officially Feb-brew-ary. There is a craft beer festival on the calendar to kick things off.
DeSoto County Fair closes due to threats at local high school
UPDATE: DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials announced the DeSoto County Fair will be closed Monday due to threats at DeSoto County High School. According to the DeSoto County Fair Association, the closure comes out of abundance of caution, and officials are working with local law enforcement. ORIGINAL STORY: DESOTO...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats coming to Bonita Springs, Feb. 18
Grammy-nominated Stray Cats’ founder and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker, known for worldwide mega hits that include Rock This Town, Stray Cat Strut, and Sexy and Seventeen, kicks off the new year with shows across the country. He will be live at the Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Virginia Ruth Ebner
Virginia Ruth Ebner, 99, of Cape Coral, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds swimmers of upcoming temporary pool closures
Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds swimmers that community pools will be closed Saturday, Feb. 11, for annual staff training. The locations that will be temporarily closed are:. • North Fort Myers Community Pool, 5170 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers. • Lehigh Acres Community Pool, 1400 W. Fifth St.,...
WINKNEWS.com
Signs in Hendry County cemetery give deadline to remove items from some gravesites
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b0ca2e486c3346f0b1a3ceda Player Element ID: 6319741316112. For reasons that aren’t yet clear, families are being told they have 30 days to remove precious mementos from loved ones’ gravesites at the...
tourcounsel.com
Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida
Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
NBC 2
Widowed sisters in North Fort Myers receive eviction notice for FEMA trailer despite never moving in
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two widowed North Fort Myers sisters got an eviction notice from Uncle Sam. The government has ordered their FEMA trailer to be taken away, although they never even moved in. FEMA brought them the trailer a month ago and set it up on their...
Cape Coral residents accuse city cleanup crews of stripping healthy vegetation from canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors and local environmental groups are accusing city-contracted canal debris cleanup crews of stripping them clean of healthy vegetation and wildlife. The operation launched in November, shortly after Hurricane Ian. The city contracted crews to map out which areas needed to be cleaned. Since then,...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
After riding bus to work for 22 years, Naples hospital employee surprised with car from co-workers
NAPLES, Fla. — For 22 years, Thomas Dukes has spent four hours a day riding the bus from his home in Immokalee to NCH North Naples Hospital. But on Monday afternoon, Thomas drove himself home from work for the first time. When one of Thomas’ colleagues noticed his lengthy...
tourcounsel.com
Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida
Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
Trio wanted for stealing over $600 of kids merchandise from Estero shop
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three women wanted after they were caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Carters on Corkscrew rd. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking help to identify the trio. They entered the store, split up and began placing merchandise into bags. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers,...
WSVN-TV
Eaglets in Fort Myers at risk as M-15 continues to protect nest from predators in Harriet’s absence
(WSVN) - Wildlife officials in Southwest Florida are worried a beloved eagle may be at risk. The bird mysteriously flew away from its nest, leaving its babies behind. Cameras rolled as a male eagle named M-15 locked his talons with another bird near their Fort Myers nest. Beth Lott, a...
Comments / 0