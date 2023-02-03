ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
The Guardian

‘This is bullying’: How much of your money are gas suppliers holding?

Mark Wilson was furious on receiving a message asking him to bring his energy account “back on track”. Ovo, which had taken on his supply after acquiring SSE’s retail arm, was proposing to increase his monthly direct debit from £102 to £168. Wilson* had built up £500 in credit, and had even reduced his direct debits previously as his regular payments were overshooting consumption.
BBC

Energy firms told to stop force-fitting prepayment meters

Energy companies have been asked by the industry regulator Ofgem to suspend the forced installation of prepayment meters. It comes after The Times found debt agents for British Gas had broken into vulnerable people's homes to fit meters. Ofgem has asked all suppliers to review the use of court warrants...
InsideHook

Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?

We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
Industrial Distribution

Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
PORTAGE, WI
kalkinemedia.com

India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group...
pv-magazine-usa.com

EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand

With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
Interesting Engineering

World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia

The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
Top Speed

Here's What Needs To Happen For Hydrogen Cars To Take Off (And, Why EVs Hold Them Back)

The technology in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEVs) is impressive and has a great deal of potential. They also have several advantages over traditional EVs like longer range and quicker charging or refueling. There are however several things that need to happen with the technology if hydrogen-powered cars are going to take off. Right now hydrogen takes a lot of fossil fuel to create, and it's expensive. There is also a lack of hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Most of all, the thing that may be holding back HFCEVs is the success of non-hydrogen electric vehicles. People need a solid reason to ditch their Teslas and until a compelling argument is made, hydrogen-powered vehicles will linger in obscurity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Protesters in India demand official investigation into Adani Group

Hundreds of people took to the streets in India on Monday to demand a probe into allegations of fraud against the man behind one of the country's most lucrative companies.  Protests raged in New Delhi and other cities against Gautam Adani, the CEO of commodities conglomerate the Adani Group and one of the richest people in the world. The company and Adani himself have been embroiled in a scandal after short-seller firm Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Adani Group of running "the largest con in corporate history."  According to Hindenburg, the Adani Group was allegedly "engaged in a brazen stock-manipulation and accounting...
kalkinemedia.com

Japan LDP secretary general: No truth to media report on BOJ nomination

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese ruling party official brushed aside on Monday a media report that the government was finalising a candidate for Bank of Japan governor to take over from incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda whose five-year term ends in April. "There's no truth," Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general...
marketscreener.com

Denmark awards first CO2 storage licences in the North Sea

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark has awarded its first licences to capture and store carbon in the North Sea to Wintershall Dea, INEOS Energy and TotalEnergies, the country's climate and energy ministry said on Monday. Denmark has set a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions in 2045 and sees carbon...
kalkinemedia.com

Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone

* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.

Comments / 0

Community Policy