WABE’s “Coffee Conversations with Rose Scott” Returns Post-Pandemic

WABE “Closer Look” host Rose Scott’s popular community pop-up series to record live at Atlanta area coffee shops through June 2023. (Atlanta) WABE, Atlanta’s choice for NPR and PBS, is extending the reach of its popular civic affairs show and podcast, “Closer Look with Rose Scott,” with a special series of live-broadcast tapings in community coffee shops across Atlanta.
Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future

Celebrate the rich history of Black roles and voices on Broadway with an all-star cast. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
Jury selection proves to be difficult for the YSL trial

Jury selection is moving slowly in the Fulton County criminal case against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and what prosecutors say is a street gang called Young Slime Life. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is one of 14 defendants in the trial. Prosecutors accuse Young Thug of co-founding...
The family of Manuel Teran calls for more transparency from the GBI; OneGoal aims to prepare local students for college; GSU conference examines Black culture's role in fighting for social justice

The family of Manuel Teran held a press conference this morning. A private autopsy paid for by the family reveals that the 26-year-old was shot 13 times by law enforcement at the location of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. WABE’s criminal justice reporter Chamian Cruz joins “Closer Look” to discuss the latest.
