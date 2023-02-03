Read full article on original website
Atlanta's Battle with HIV/AIDS: The Latest StatisticsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
wabe.org
WABE’s “Coffee Conversations with Rose Scott” Returns Post-Pandemic
WABE “Closer Look” host Rose Scott’s popular community pop-up series to record live at Atlanta area coffee shops through June 2023. (Atlanta) WABE, Atlanta’s choice for NPR and PBS, is extending the reach of its popular civic affairs show and podcast, “Closer Look with Rose Scott,” with a special series of live-broadcast tapings in community coffee shops across Atlanta.
wabe.org
Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future
Celebrate the rich history of Black roles and voices on Broadway with an all-star cast. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
"Perception" & "Common Good Atlanta: Breaking Down The Walls Of Mass Incarceration"
A mom overcomes her prejudice. Offering college courses to people in Georgia’s prisons. Hosts Alphonso Whitfield and Brianna Carr take a look at Harrison Chandler’s short film “Perception” and talk about the documentary “Common Good Atlanta: Breaking Down The Walls Of Mass Incarceration” from Hal Jacobs.
wabe.org
Jury selection proves to be difficult for the YSL trial
Jury selection is moving slowly in the Fulton County criminal case against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and what prosecutors say is a street gang called Young Slime Life. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is one of 14 defendants in the trial. Prosecutors accuse Young Thug of co-founding...
wabe.org
Atlanta City Council approves ordinance that aims to crack down on catalytic converters thefts
Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis, who represents District 12, says he can’t thieves from stealing catalytic converters, but he can stop scrap yards and businesses from buying the stolen parts. “If a person steals 10 catalytic converters, but he doesn’t have proof of ownership of the car, he can’t...
wabe.org
GSU conference explores hip-hop and popular culture’s influence on social justice
Hip-hop and popular Black culture are the focus of a local conference. Georgia State University and Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History are partnering to host the Beyond The Culture II: Black Popular Culture and Social Justice conference. On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Dr. Lakeyta...
wabe.org
The family of Manuel Teran calls for more transparency from the GBI; OneGoal aims to prepare local students for college; GSU conference examines Black culture's role in fighting for social justice
The family of Manuel Teran held a press conference this morning. A private autopsy paid for by the family reveals that the 26-year-old was shot 13 times by law enforcement at the location of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. WABE’s criminal justice reporter Chamian Cruz joins “Closer Look” to discuss the latest.
