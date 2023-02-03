Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Related
Holmdel family searches for pets missing after fire
Duke the German shepherd went missing after a fire on Holland Road on Feb. 3.
Holmdel Family Of Seven Seeks Pets Missing After Major Fire
A family of seven lost everything in a house fire on Friday, Feb. 3 in Holmdel, including their German Shepherd and cats — who are now missing. More than 600 donors have contributed $56,000 to Zdena Rubin and her family, according to this GoFundMe page. The blaze broke out...
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES
HOLMDEL, NJ: A GO FUND ME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE RUBIN FAMILY WHO SAFELY MADE IT OUT OF THEIR COMPLETELY DESTROYED HOME, AS IT WENT UP IN FLAMES. THE FAMILY HAS 5 CHILDREN. THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief READ MORE ABOUT SEARCH FOR DUKE: Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
tapinto.net
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
News 12
Large fire in Monmouth County destroys two homes; no one injured
A two-alarm fire in Howell Township destroyed two homes Tuesday morning. The fire happened early Tuesday on Wren Way in townhome units. The fire is now out. Firefighters were cleaning up and going through what remains inside the two homes. The fire walls at the townhome units prevented the fire...
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help
HOLMDEL, NJ - Neighbors can help find triumph in tragedy and find the Rubin's dog Duke who fled the blaze that burned down their home today. The family made it out alive and are searching for their beloved pet. Read this message from Zdena Rubin: "We can't find our dog, Duke. He's part shepherd part husky. Duke weighs 105 pounds and he just turned one on January 28th. The firefighters told us there was a report of a loose large shepherd dog in the neighborhood." Contact Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400 if you see Duke!
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash
BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
Love triangle turns deadly: NJ man admits setting fire to kill romantic rival
PEMBERTON BOROUGH — A Burlington Township man is facing two decades in prison after admitting to trying to kill of his romantic rival in a deadly fire that also injured himself and others. Newlin Evans IV, 23, took a plea deal that could sentence him to 22 years in...
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
tapinto.net
"Reckless Driver" Hit Paramus School Bus Monday Morning, Police Said
PARAMUS, NJ - A 27-year-old Dumont man who failed to stop for a red light struck a Paramus school bus carrying 23 students to school this morning, according to police. Police determined there were no injuries that occured because of the crash. The Dumont man, who was driving a 2019...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
Comments / 0