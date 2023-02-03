HOLMDEL, NJ: A GO FUND ME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE RUBIN FAMILY WHO SAFELY MADE IT OUT OF THEIR COMPLETELY DESTROYED HOME, AS IT WENT UP IN FLAMES. THE FAMILY HAS 5 CHILDREN. THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief READ MORE ABOUT SEARCH FOR DUKE: Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO