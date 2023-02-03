ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

TAPinto.net

HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES

HOLMDEL, NJ: A GO FUND ME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE RUBIN FAMILY WHO SAFELY MADE IT OUT OF THEIR COMPLETELY DESTROYED HOME, AS IT WENT UP IN FLAMES. THE FAMILY HAS 5 CHILDREN.  THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief READ MORE ABOUT SEARCH FOR DUKE: Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
tapinto.net

Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
PLAINFIELD, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help

HOLMDEL, NJ - Neighbors can help find triumph in tragedy and find the Rubin's dog Duke who fled the blaze that burned down their home today.  The family made it out alive and are searching for their beloved pet.   Read this message from Zdena Rubin: "We can't find our dog, Duke. He's part shepherd part husky.  Duke weighs 105 pounds and he just turned one on January 28th. The firefighters told us  there was a report of a loose large shepherd dog in the neighborhood." Contact Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400 if you see Duke!
HOLMDEL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash

BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of  a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
tapinto.net

"Reckless Driver" Hit Paramus School Bus Monday Morning, Police Said

PARAMUS, NJ - A 27-year-old Dumont man who failed to stop for a red light struck a Paramus school bus carrying 23 students to school this morning, according to police. Police determined there were no injuries that occured because of the crash. The Dumont man, who was driving a 2019...
PARAMUS, NJ

