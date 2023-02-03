ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Shore News Network

New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Good bagels are hard to come by on the eastern edge of Jackson, but that’s changing. A gourmet bagel shop called Rosemary Baglery has opened its doors and this isn’t your grandfather’s bagel shop. Yes, at Rosemary’s Baglery, you will find the traditional offerings, but you’re going to find much more. You will also find salads, smoothies, confectionary treats, wraps, soups, and artisanal breakfast creations. Want to make your own? Rosemary’s also sells loose bagels and a variety of spreads and fillings for your bagels by the 1/2 pound. They also sell a wide range of The post New bagel shop opens in Jackson’s Liberty Commons plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Something to Bark About: K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors this Saturday morning at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare?  Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home. "I used to think that 'being in the dog house' was a bad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
tourcounsel.com

Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
headynj.com

Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary

Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home

HOLMDEL, NJ – Police and firefighters were able to make sure family members at a house fire in Holmdel were able to exit the structure safely, but their pets remain unaccounted for. On Friday, police responded to 214 Holland Road shortly after 4:30 pm after receiving 911 calls regarding a reported structure fire. “Patrols arrived on scene within minutes and found several of the residents on the front lawn and the rear of the home was fully engulfed. Thankfully, all family members were able to get out of the home unscathed, however multiple cats and a German Shepard, Duke, are The post Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News Network

Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police

MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ

