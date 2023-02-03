Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Onsite laundry is a menace. I’ve lived in four apartment complexes in Los Angeles over the last six years. Each had its unique disturbances, like neighbors practicing screamo vocals for The Voice and roommates who think they’re Roger Ebert. But after being forced to do laundry in what felt like a dungeon, I began browsing for a portable washer and dryer to keep in my unit. To be clear — I’ve always hated the onsite apartment laundry system. It’s disruptive to plans, the machines...

