Related
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
MindBodyGreen
New Research Says Vitamin B12 Deficiency Is Linked With Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
It's no secret that our bodies require a host of different vitamins and minerals to function at their best. One of those essential vitamins is B12—and when you aren't getting enough of it, you might feel anywhere from irritable to exhausted. And according to a new study published in...
msn.com
WHO, CDC Study: Vast Majority of COVID-19 Deaths Among Adults Aged 60 and Older
More than 80% of COVID-19 global deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were among people aged 60 and older, according to a new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend held true across countries of all economic backgrounds,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears
In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
One Green Planet
Spreading ‘Valley Fever’ Fungal Infection Outbreak Sparks Fears of US Endemic
Have you ever heard of “Valley Fever“? This fungal infection, also known as coccidioidomycosis, is causing alarm among health experts in the US due to its recent surge in cases. While the majority of cases are still reported in the Southwest, the disease is spreading and the climate crisis may be a contributing factor.
Dental problems associated with greater risk for declining brain health
Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
msn.com
New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors
A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
psychreg.org
Blood Tests and Mental Illness: The Latest Research
Mental illnesses are complex conditions that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. While the exact causes of many mental health disorders are still unknown, scientists are actively working to better understand the biological and environmental factors that contribute to their development. In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the potential of blood tests to diagnose and monitor mental illnesses, and the results of these studies are raising hope for a more precise and personalised approach to mental health care.
studyfinds.org
‘Food swamps’ may be sending older adults to an early grave
DALLAS — It’s no secret that poor access to healthy food can lead to people making unhealthy dieting choices. With that in mind, a new study finds adults over 50 who live in so-called “food swamps” are more likely to suffer a life-threatening stroke. Simply put, areas where fast food chains and convenience stores selling unhealthy snacks are everywhere could be sending many older adults to an early grave.
Mouth Bacteria Can Invade and Degenerate the Brain
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the top neurodegenerative disease, characterized by progressive cognitive deterioration. It affects one person in the United States every 65 seconds. As the aging population keeps increasing owing to improved healthcare, there is a global need to identify risk factors for AD in the hope of lowering its prevalence with proper interventions.
Study Accidentally Caught Brain Actively Dying and It May Prove Life “Flashes” Before Their Eyes
The memory center lit up with activity.
Futurism
Global Warming Is Priming Deadly Fungi to Invade Our Warm Bodies
While "The Last of Us" has us worrying about the zombifying ophiocordyceps, the reality of dangerous fungal infections will likely be more mundane — though potentially just as deadly. Historically, our body's best line of defense against fungi has been our body heat. Human bodies are nice and warm,...
Rare But Dangerous Form of Eating Disorder Could Run in Families
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Genes may have a strong influence over whether kids develop an eating disorder marked by extremely limited food choices, a new study finds. The study focused on a condition called avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). It's a relatively new diagnosis that describes...
scitechdaily.com
Unprecedented Precision – New DNA Sequencing Method Lifts “Veil” From Genome Black Box
Many life-saving medications interact directly with DNA to treat illnesses like cancer, but scientists have faced difficulties in understanding how and why they work – until now. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have presented a new DNA sequencing method in a paper published in the journal Nature Biotechnology....
MedicalXpress
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
newsnationnow.com
At-home brain zapping grows in popularity
(NewsNation) — A new health craze growing in popularity is apparently brain zapping while at home. Transcranial Direct-Current Stimulation (tDCS) sends weak electrical currents to the brain through a device attached to the head. Some of the at-home devices range in price from $40 to $500. Enthusiasts say the...
Hundreds of U.S. Doctors Lost Their Lives During Pandemic
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Many of America's doctors who were heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic paid the ultimate price for their efforts, a new analysis shows. An estimated 622 extra deaths occurred among U.S. doctors aged 45 and over from the pandemic's onset in March...
