WHO, CDC Study: Vast Majority of COVID-19 Deaths Among Adults Aged 60 and Older

More than 80% of COVID-19 global deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were among people aged 60 and older, according to a new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend held true across countries of all economic backgrounds,...
outbreaknewstoday.com

CDC issues health advisory about Extensively Drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak associated with Artificial Tears

In a follow-up on a report yesterday on eye infections linked to an over-the-counter eyedrops product under the brand EzriCare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory about infections with an extensively drug-resistant strain of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM) and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) in 12 states.
msn.com

New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors

A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
psychreg.org

Blood Tests and Mental Illness: The Latest Research

Mental illnesses are complex conditions that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. While the exact causes of many mental health disorders are still unknown, scientists are actively working to better understand the biological and environmental factors that contribute to their development. In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the potential of blood tests to diagnose and monitor mental illnesses, and the results of these studies are raising hope for a more precise and personalised approach to mental health care.
studyfinds.org

‘Food swamps’ may be sending older adults to an early grave

DALLAS — It’s no secret that poor access to healthy food can lead to people making unhealthy dieting choices. With that in mind, a new study finds adults over 50 who live in so-called “food swamps” are more likely to suffer a life-threatening stroke. Simply put, areas where fast food chains and convenience stores selling unhealthy snacks are everywhere could be sending many older adults to an early grave.
Shin

Mouth Bacteria Can Invade and Degenerate the Brain

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the top neurodegenerative disease, characterized by progressive cognitive deterioration. It affects one person in the United States every 65 seconds. As the aging population keeps increasing owing to improved healthcare, there is a global need to identify risk factors for AD in the hope of lowering its prevalence with proper interventions.
Futurism

Global Warming Is Priming Deadly Fungi to Invade Our Warm Bodies

While "The Last of Us" has us worrying about the zombifying ophiocordyceps, the reality of dangerous fungal infections will likely be more mundane — though potentially just as deadly. Historically, our body's best line of defense against fungi has been our body heat. Human bodies are nice and warm,...
HealthDay

Rare But Dangerous Form of Eating Disorder Could Run in Families

MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Genes may have a strong influence over whether kids develop an eating disorder marked by extremely limited food choices, a new study finds. The study focused on a condition called avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). It's a relatively new diagnosis that describes...
newsnationnow.com

At-home brain zapping grows in popularity

(NewsNation) — A new health craze growing in popularity is apparently brain zapping while at home. Transcranial Direct-Current Stimulation (tDCS) sends weak electrical currents to the brain through a device attached to the head. Some of the at-home devices range in price from $40 to $500. Enthusiasts say the...

