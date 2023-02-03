ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs Program: Will Unemployment Benefits Affect CalWORKs?

CalWORKs provides financial assistance and services to needy families who are eligible in California. However, can a family receive both CalWORKs and unemployment benefits?. The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a welfare program that provides needy families with financial and employment assistance. These families include those who have children but whose income and assets are below the U.S.’ maximum limit for a family’s size. CalWORKs is also known as the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
CALIFORNIA STATE
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Contra Costa Herald

New cycle of paid job-training in Contra Costa that transforms lives

From St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa and the Workforce Development Program. A new session of the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is gearing up to help people in need find gainful and meaningful employment. Participants from past sessions note that the program has transformed their lives – given them the training and confidence to enter the workplace. With introductory sessions in Pittsburg, Brentwood, and Pleasant Hill – the WFD program at St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to help the most vulnerable in Contra Costa County develop the personal tools they will need to find and keep a good job. Interested participants are asked to attend 2 introductory sessions, which will take place in:
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws 2023: Part 25

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 25. SB-855Childhood Drowning Data Collection Pilot Program. SB-856Wild pigs: validations. SB-857Telecommunications: universal service programs. SB-858Health care service plans: discipline: civil penalties. SB-863Domestic violence: death review teams. SB-864General acute care hospitals: drug screening. SB-868State teachers’ retirement: supplemental benefits. SB-869Housing: mobilehome parks: recreational vehicle...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy