Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs Program: Will Unemployment Benefits Affect CalWORKs?
CalWORKs provides financial assistance and services to needy families who are eligible in California. However, can a family receive both CalWORKs and unemployment benefits?. The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a welfare program that provides needy families with financial and employment assistance. These families include those who have children but whose income and assets are below the U.S.’ maximum limit for a family’s size. CalWORKs is also known as the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
More stimulus checks before February 14 in California
California's stimulus payments, institutionally known as Middle Class Tax Refunds, have been delivered since October. And while the state has nearly finished mailing the amounts to residents, the last batch of stimulus checks should arrive in mailboxes in mid-February.
IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents
In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.
SFist
PG&E Wants to Raise Your Monthly Bill by 16% Starting This Fall, Separate From This Winter's Sticker Shock
PG&E, the largest utility company in California, has announced that customers have likely seen and will continue to see significant increases in their bills this winter, SFGATE reported, to the tune of about a 32% spike. That reportedly translates to an average of $79 per month from November through March.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
The wrong kind of fires are burning across California
California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month
San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!
cpapracticeadvisor.com
IRS Working on 1099 Guidance for Middle Class Tax Refund in California
Tax filers in California who got a Middle Class Tax Refund and a corresponding 1099 form should wait to file their federal tax returns, the IRS said last Friday. The IRS, now two weeks into tax season, issued a statement Feb. 3 saying it is working on guidance for tax preparers and at-home filers.
Stimulus update: Final wave of refund payments worth up to $1,050 to be issued within 10 days
California taxpayers may get some extra cash within the next couple of weeks thanks to the final wave of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund.
Contra Costa Herald
New cycle of paid job-training in Contra Costa that transforms lives
From St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa and the Workforce Development Program. A new session of the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is gearing up to help people in need find gainful and meaningful employment. Participants from past sessions note that the program has transformed their lives – given them the training and confidence to enter the workplace. With introductory sessions in Pittsburg, Brentwood, and Pleasant Hill – the WFD program at St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to help the most vulnerable in Contra Costa County develop the personal tools they will need to find and keep a good job. Interested participants are asked to attend 2 introductory sessions, which will take place in:
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws 2023: Part 25
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 25. SB-855Childhood Drowning Data Collection Pilot Program. SB-856Wild pigs: validations. SB-857Telecommunications: universal service programs. SB-858Health care service plans: discipline: civil penalties. SB-863Domestic violence: death review teams. SB-864General acute care hospitals: drug screening. SB-868State teachers’ retirement: supplemental benefits. SB-869Housing: mobilehome parks: recreational vehicle...
Here's Why Millions Of Californians Could Lose Medi-Cal Coverage
Up to 3 million people are in danger of losing medical coverage.
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
Teen overdose deaths lead California schools to stock reversal drug
Lawmakers may soon require schools to keep Narcan on hand amid an influx of fentanyl into the state.
Californians soon to see credits on their utility bills
The California Public Utilities Commission is sending out the twice-yearly climate credit early in response to the high cost of natural gas.
