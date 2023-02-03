ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carreon, UTSA post top-10 finishes at Paradise Invitational

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Camryn Carreon tied for 10th place to guide the UTSA women's golf team to a tie for 10th at the Paradise Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at Osprey Point Golf Club (par 72/6,404 yards). Carreon entered the final round with a share of 15th after...
Carreon leads Roadrunners on day one of Paradise Invitational

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Camryn Carreon is in the top 15 individuals and the UTSA women's golf team is in ninth place after day one of the Paradise Invitational, which teed off Monday at Osprey Point Golf Club (par 72/6,404 yards). Carreon has a share of 15th after carding...
Roadrunners fall to unbeaten UC Santa Barbara

Box Score SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's tennis team closed out its home-opening weekend with a loss at the hands of undefeated UC Santa Barbara, 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Roadrunners (1-3) were able to claim their first doubles point of the season, winning two of the three matchups, but faltered in singles action as the Gauchos won five of the six singles. UCSB (7-0) swept its weekend opponents, downing both UTSA and New Orleans (on Saturday) as it returns home with an unblemished record.
