Box Score SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's tennis team closed out its home-opening weekend with a loss at the hands of undefeated UC Santa Barbara, 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Roadrunners (1-3) were able to claim their first doubles point of the season, winning two of the three matchups, but faltered in singles action as the Gauchos won five of the six singles. UCSB (7-0) swept its weekend opponents, downing both UTSA and New Orleans (on Saturday) as it returns home with an unblemished record.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO