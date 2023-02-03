ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia 'Ciddy' Vick, age 95

Cynthia Ann “Ciddy” Vick, 95, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Medical Center – Great Bend Campus, Great Bend. She was born on June 4, 1927, in rural Barton County to Bruno and Cynthia (Hoffman) Peschka. On Dec. 2, 1966, she married Earl Vick in Oklahoma City, Okla. He passed on Feb. 15, 1968.
Theoda Underwood, age 88

Theoda Carolyn Underwood, 88, passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, at Brookdale Care Facility in Overland Park. She was born on March 19, 1934, to Chester and Beatrice (Johnson) Martin. On March 29, 1951, she married Walter Underwood in Raton, NM. He passed on Nov. 23, 2021. Coming to Great...
