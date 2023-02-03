Read full article on original website
NHL announces host for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
For the ninth time in their storied history, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be hosting an NHL All-Star Game. On Saturday, the NHL announced that Toronto will host the 2024 All-Star Game. It is the first time Toronto will host the game since 2000. The announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman prior to today's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild-Only 2023 NHL Skills Competition
It’s just over halfway through the NHL season and that means it’s time for the All-Star Game that is being held in Sunrise, Florida, later today, Feb. 4. While there are certain players that are expected to make the cut every season, like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan McKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Erik Karlsson, there are also a number of new faces that will be joining the ranks and will soon be household names.
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
Jaromir Jagr scores record 1,099th goal at almost 51
Jaromír Jágr celebrated his 51st birthday about a week early by scoring his 1,099th goal to overtake Wayne Gretzky at the top of the chart.
Yardbarker
Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game
The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announces Hockey Talks Program on February 15
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the team will host its second annual Hockey Talks program on Wednesday, February 15 when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. Hockey Talks is a program that was inspired by Rick Rypien, former Vancouver Canucks...
The Hockey Writers
3 Goalie Prospects Canadiens Should Target at Deadline
Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes commented earlier this season that he would like to upgrade his goaltending prospect pool and add one closer to being NHL-ready. This has led to speculation that the Canadiens have lost faith in struggling Cayden Primeau and feel their other prospects, like Fredric Dichow and Jakob Dobes, are not close to being NHL-ready. With Jake Allen and Sam Montembault on short contracts, the need for a solid goalie will be critical when this team is ready to move forward in its rebuild. Here is a look at three young goalies the Habs could target.
Fox47News
Red Wings return from NHL All-Star break with high expectations
After enjoying rest and relaxation over the NHL All-Star break, the Red Wings return to the ice with high expectations for the second half of the season. They face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Most guys ditched the Michigan winter for some warmer weather and Derek Lalonde...
