A primetime matchup in the highest classification 7A will take place on Monday Night in Marietta. Newton (15-7) and Wheeler (16-6) are some of the best teams in the state of Georgia and both teams have already played national schedules matching up against some of the best teams in the country like Duncanville, Columbus (Miami), Sierra Canyon, and Lake Highlands. This game will be featured by the ESPN networks and will air at 7 PM on ESPNU.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO