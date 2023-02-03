Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Illumina (ILMN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Illumina (ILMN) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. With...
NASDAQ
Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Ichor Holdings (ICHR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.90 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.41%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop
I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Disney (DIS) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect
Driven by fears over weak consumer spending and the likelihood of a recession, shares of Walt Disney (DIS) have been under heavy pressure over the past year, falling almost 50% from their 52-week high of $157 to a low of $84. For investors who were waiting on the sidelines, the decline was a magical opportunity to get shares at a cheap price.
NASDAQ
Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Delta Apparel (DLA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.51 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.56%....
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $210.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
NASDAQ
ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ViaSat (VSAT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -74.29%. A...
NASDAQ
Prudential (PRU) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Prudential (PRU) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.84%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Q4 Earnings In Line With Estimates
CNH Industrial CNHI posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, which increased from 25 cents in the prior-year quarter and were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across the Agricultural, Construction and Financial Services segments, offset by adverse impact of foreign exchange rates, resulted in this in-line performance.
NASDAQ
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Matches Q4 FFO Estimates
Highwoods Properties (HIW) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.96 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate...
NASDAQ
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) closed the most recent trading day at $31.68, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the medical...
NASDAQ
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.85, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the business...
NASDAQ
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.61, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the pioneer in zero-emission trucks had gained...
Comments / 0