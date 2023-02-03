Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
msn.com
Science Reveals the Exact Age When People are at Their Peak of Physical Attractiveness: Are You There Yet?
We have all heard the saying, "age is just a number," but could there be some truth to the idea that certain ages are associated with peak physical attractiveness? According to recent studies, the answer is yes. Scientists have pinpointed the age at which people are considered the most physically attractive, and the results may surprise you.
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
How Can I Lose Weight Around My Stomach And Waist
Losing weight around the stomach and waist can be a challenge for many people, especially for those who are prone to storing fat in these areas. The good news is that with the right combination of diet and exercise, you can achieve your goal of a slimmer waistline. Here are some tips and strategies that you can use to lose weight and improve your overall health.
Life lessons from 84-year study of happiness
What most ensures a person a happy life, says the director of an 84-year Harvard study, is "the extent to which they paid attention to, and took care of, the connections they had with a family, friends, community."
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
MedicalXpress
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage
Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
If You Want to Reduce Your Inflammation Risk, Ditch This One Habit ASAP
A cardiologist shares the worst habit for inflammation and why it's so bad.
Opinion: What Are The Characteristics of Narcissistic Mothers
Narcissistic mothers are a type of toxic parent who prioritizes their own needs and desires over those of their children. While all mothers can be difficult, a narcissistic mother can devastate a child’s life. Understanding the characteristics and behavior of narcissistic mothers can help you recognize this type of toxic parent and protect yourself from the harm they can cause.
Distorted Thinking Patterns Linked to Anxiety and Depression
Distorted thinking patterns are linked to anxiety and depression. But you can change these thinking patterns once you become aware of them. If you are suffering from anxiety and/or depression, you most likely have thinking patterns that are distorted. Your tendency is to think in extremes. Rather than somewhere in the middle. These distorted thinking patterns can keep you feeling depressed or can cause you more anxiety if not addressed.
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Two couples move in together with their kids to create one big, loving 'polyfamory'
Polyamory, a lifestyle where people have multiple romantic or sexual partners, is more prevalent in America than most people think. According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, one in nine Americans have been in a polyamorous relationship, and one in six say they would like to try one.However popular the idea is, polyamory is misunderstood by a large swath of the public and is often seen as deviant. However, those who practice it view polyamory as a healthy lifestyle with several benefits.Taya Hartless, 28, and Alysia Rogers, 34, along with their husbands Sean, 46, and Tyler, 35, are in a polyamorous relationship and have no problem sharing their lifestyle with the public on social media. Even though they risk stigmatization for being open about their non-traditional relationships, they are sharing it with the world to make it a safer place for “poly” folks like themselves.
Finding Love and Happiness as an Older, Overweight Woman, Overcoming Stereotypes and Embracing Self-Acceptance
Love and relationships are important aspects of everyone's life, regardless of age or physical appearance. Despite societal norms, it is important to remember that everyone deserves love and companionship, including older, overweight women.
Men May Stay in Toxic or Unhealthy Relationships Because They Have Low Self-Esteem.
Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships. “She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun. His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.
Comments / 0