Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations
There's much more to investing than buying low and selling high, and there's much more to stock valuation than buying on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. On the other hand, sometimes it makes sense to buy a high P/E stock because its growth prospects justify its current valuation. That's how investors should think about investing in Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY). Here's why all three are exciting stocks for 2023.
2 Defense Stocks For Your February 2023 Watchlist
To commence, defense stocks refer to the stocks of companies that primarily deal with the production and provision of military equipment and services to governments and military organizations. These companies engage in the development, manufacture, and supply of products such as weapons, ammunition, and defense electronics, as well as services such as military training and support. The demand for defense stocks tends to be influenced by geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, and government spending on defense.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Camping World (CWH) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know
Camping World (CWH) closed at $26.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
One of the most polarizing stocks in today's market is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Bears will tell you it's just an over-valued automaker, while the bulls will claim it's a technology company that makes cars. In reality, it's a mixture of these things, but investors have to determine which case has more merit.
AMD Earnings Boost Stock, but Is It All Smooth Sailing From Here?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), its latest earnings, and why it could still be a bumpy ride for investors. Jose shares some concerns about earnings -- but do Nick and Billy share the same thoughts? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February
I like to buy dividend stocks any chance I get. My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. I have a long way to go, so I keep investing more money to grow my income. Two dividend stocks I can't...
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported $645 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.9%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.64 million, representing a surprise...
3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Consolidated Edison and PPL
Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses American Electric Power Co. AEP, Xcel Energy XEL, Consolidated Edison ED and PPL Corp. PPL. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2049374/4-stocks-to-watch-from-the-prospering-electric-power-industry. The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks have been transitioning toward clean sources of fuel and focusing on...
State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
DTE Energy (DTE) Declares $0.95 Dividend
DTE Energy said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share. At the current share...
META & CVX Buybacks: Who Benefits Most?
Buybacks can be a fruitful endeavor for companies with lots of cash on hand (a good problem to have. For example, over the past decade, Apple AAPL has repurchased more than half a trillion worth of its own shares. The results speak for themselves. Buybacks can allow management teams to:
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ALLETE (ALE) Declares $0.68 Dividend
ALLETE said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share. At the current share price...
