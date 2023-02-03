Read full article on original website
Related
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'
COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
CNET
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
buzzfeednews.com
Tyre Nichols Had Crohn’s Disease. His Mother Disputed That It Would Take Five Police Officers To Subdue Him.
During the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols — the 29-year-old who was brutally beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee — questions remain about the role Nichols’ physique may have played in his arrest. At 6 feet 3 inches, he weighed...
ahchealthenews.com
5 warning signs of a dangerous blood clot
Want to learn more about your risk for heart disease? Take a free online quiz to learn more. The only symptom I had was a calf cramp that persisted. After nearly a week of progressive pain, I went to the doctor, and he told me to get a massage. I am a RN and had a feeling this was more than a strained muscle. I went to the ER the following morning for a second opinion. I had a DVT behind my knee at age 38, non-smoker, but many years of taking hormone therapy. Doctors in a hurry need to learn to listen to patients; not every patient will have every symptom.
My palpitations were dismissed as anxiety — turns out I have a deadly disease
It was all in vein. After doctors reportedly told Jade Cooke three times that her heart palpitations were anxiety, she was shocked to learn she actually suffered from a life-threatening condition. The 35-year-old Brit said she did yoga up to five times a week — until she started having trouble breathing in early 2019. Despite clinicians apparently shrugging off her concerns and writing them off as anxiety, an X-ray revealed what was really brewing. “When I initially went to my [general practitioner] with concerns, I was fobbed off three times, with them saying it was anxiety,” she told SWNS. “My mom came with...
TODAY.com
What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say
The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
US News and World Report
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. The study, which was...
A woman went to the ER with 'severe' abdominal pain and discovered herbal tea had damaged her liver
The woman recovered after she stopped drinking the tea that contained ingredients including aloe vera.
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Comments / 0