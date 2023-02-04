Every basket counts: Fairmont stuns East Bladen in OT thriller

Fairmont’s Xavier Johnson (4) shoots a layup during Friday’s game against East Bladen in Fairmont. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

FAIRMONT — On a night that Xavier Johnson hit seven 3-pointers, the Fairmont boys basketball team needed every one.

It needed every one of Tyrus Morris’ 10-point senior-night performance. It needed a final go-ahead basket by Isaac McKellar after 35 minutes and 58 seconds of battle, and his two first-half baskets, too.

The Golden Tornadoes needed every single basket — but when they were added up, Fairmont earned a 68-66 overtime win over East Bladen, stunning an Eagles team that entered the night tied for first in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

“I told them we didn’t have anything to lose,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We’re playing for pride, we’re playing for playoffs, trying to get in that race. … We’ve got to play tough from here on out. We have been playing tough games, but we’ve been losing, we haven’t been finishing. I think tonight we did a much better job of finishing and playing together as a team.”

McKellar’s basket broke a 66-66 tie with 2.8 seconds remaining as his baseline jumper bounced off the rim, up into the air, and back down through the net.

“It just came to me,” McKellar said. “I knew (Gabriel Washington) was going to give it to me, so I was just thinking about it before I got the ball. I just let it rise.”

“I knew coming back out of the timeout they weren’t going to let Xavier beat them,” McNair said. “I knew they were going to take him off so I had to come up with another plan for a decent shot. My focus was to win the game, and we’ve got players who can play, so wanted them to shift over to him. They shifted over, and I went to the opposite side and Isaac had a wide-open shot. I think they executed it to a T.”

Tied 58-58 at the end of regulation, Johnson hit two 3s in the first two minutes of overtime; the first gave Fairmont (7-15, 4-7 Southeastern) a 61-60 lead and the second tied the game at 64-64. After Zamar Lewis’ putback gave East Bladen (15-5, 7-3 Southeastern) a 66-64 lead, Washington hit a layup with 1:09 left to tie the score at 66-66. East Bladen missed two shots on its ensuing possession; out of a timeout, Fairmont held the ball until the final seconds.

After McKellar’s basket, East Bladen turned over the inbounds pass; the Golden Tornadoes missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before a full-court heave by the Eagles was no good as time expired.

Five of Johnson’s seven triples came in the final five minutes of regulation or overtime. His first gave Fairmont a 50-49 lead with 4:42 to go after the Golden Tornadoes had trailed 47-42 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter; baskets by Washington and Morris were also part of the charge.

“I was in a lot of groove tonight,” Johnson said. “It felt good … I was feeling it.”

Two free throws gave East Bladen back the lead at 51-50 before Johnson’s next 3; combined with two free throws by the sophomore guard just moments later, the sequence gave Fairmont a 55-51 lead at the 3:13 mark.

Jacob Nixon hit two free throws for the Eagles before a Lewis layup tied the game at 55-55; Johnson hit another 3 to give the Golden Tornadoes the lead yet again, 58-55, with 42 seconds to go.

“We needed every 3 he hit tonight. We went to overtime and won by two so we needed every 3 he hit tonight,” McNair said. “He played big for us. He’s growing up as a player. I know he’s more talented than everybody else, but he has to grow up here (mentally) to help his game. I think tonight he stepped up, and helped send our senior out on a good note.”

Lewis converted a traditional 3-point play with 22 seconds left to tie the score at 58-58; Fairmont missed a 3-point chance in the final seconds before East Bladen’s half-court shot at the buzzer was unsuccessful, sending the game to overtime.

Johnson finished with 29 points and six rebounds for Fairmont and Josiah Billings had 11 points with eight rebounds.

“We’re playing together, we’re getting the ball up the court faster, moving around faster, just working on our plays and our defense,” Johnson said. “Once we do that, we’re locked in.”

Lewis scored 17 points with 14 rebounds for the Eagles, Malcolm Bolden had 15 points and Jacob Nixon and Dominick Collins each tallied eight.

East Bladen’s loss drops it out of a first-place tie in the conference. The Eagles now sit in a second-place tie with Red Springs, which also suffered an overtime loss, as well as West Bladen, who joined the tie by defeating Red Springs; the trio are one game behind St. Pauls, who at 8-2 in the conference controls its own fate to win the regular-season conference title with two games remaining.

Behind six first-quarter points from Billings, Fairmont closed the period on a 14-2 run to take a 20-11 lead; the Tornadoes then extended the run into the second stanza for a 26-11 advantage with 6:42 left in the half. The Eagles outscored Fairmont 15-5 over the rest of the half to close to a 31-26 deficit at intermission.

Fairmont slowed the tempo down in the third quarter, maintaining its lead for most of the period. The Golden Tornadoes led 42-35 at the 1:52 mark before a 12-0 East Bladen run, including two Lee Barnes 3s, gave the Eagles their 47-42 lead early in the fourth.

“One thing I wanted to do the second half is execute better,” McNair said. “That’s a veteran team … you’ve got to be careful how you attack that team. They’re smart, and they’re not going to get out of their game and they’re going to stick to their game plan. The key to the second half was us executing and taking good shots.”

Fairmont is off until next Friday, when it closes the regular season at Red Springs.

Defense, transition offense leads Fairmont girls past East Bladen

The Fairmont girls basketball team held visiting East Bladen to one field goal each in the second and third quarters Friday. Then, as the Eagles made a comeback bid in the fourth quarter, the Tornadoes scored a pair of key baskets in transition to pull away again in a 39-28 win.

Fairmont (20-3, 10-1 Southeastern) held East Bladen (14-6, 6-4 Southeastern) to single digits in all four quarters, building a lead over the middle two periods as the Eagles were held almost entirely out of the basket.

“(The keys defensively were) really just be solid, contain the ball, and talking, communicating,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “At the end of the day, that’s what helped. We were sluggish at the beginning, and then as the game pushed through, we started getting into our rhythm the way we play defense.”

East Bladen led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, but scored from the field on only a Karli Priest 3 in the second quarter; Fairmont took advantage and took a 20-16 lead at halftime behind six first-half points from Miah Smith.

“(It was) the most key to play defense and to run the plays right, and just don’t let them get the ball and hold them down on defense and not to let them score,” Miah Smith said.

The Eagles’ only third-quarter field goal was once again a Priest 3; two baskets by Sydney Jacobs late in the period helped Fairmont to a 29-20 lead entering the fourth.

Fairmont’s Taniya Simms scored on a layup with 5:32 to go for a 31-20 lead; Priest and Anna Gray Huestess each hit triples to pull the Eagles to a 31-26 gap with 3:46 to go.

Two transition opportunities led to key points for Fairmont: Miah Smith scored on a baseline floater, and a possession later Amyrikal Vaught hit a short jumper. The baskets gave Fairmont a 35-26 lead with 2:43 to go, and east Bladen never got closer than a seven-point deficit the rest of the way.

“We didn’t plan for it to be in transition, but when you play solid defense you can get transition layups,” Thompson said. “I knew they weren’t necessarily going to play man-to-man; I think that helped us a little. … I also wasn’t about to rush, just because the crowd is screaming.”

“It was big,” Miah Smith said. “Because we had to get our junk together and then play basketball.”

Miah Smith finished with 10 points and five rebounds and Taniya Simms had eight points with 10 rebounds for Fairmont. Vaught and Jacobs both scored seven points and Vaught grabbed six rebounds.

On senior night for Vaught, Jacobs and Paris Bethea, the Golden Tornadoes became the first girls basketball team in Fairmont history to reach 20 wins in a season. They are now one win away from no worse than a share of the Southeastern’s regular-season title, with next Friday’s contest at Red Springs serving as the final hurdle.