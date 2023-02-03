Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Heartbeats in the Heartland: A Local Love StoryRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
CFTC Chair Says More Crypto Enforcement Actions To Come This Year
CFTC Chairman Rostin Benham expects 2023 to be a strong year of crypto enforcement actions. The commodities regulator plans to grow its enforcement team with a budget increase. Benham plans to use all the power at his disposal to go after bad actors in the crypto space. The CFTC Chair...
NASDAQ
The White House Is Concerned About Crypto
The White House published a statement warning about the risks of cryptocurrencies, pointing to last year’s various collapses. I spoke to an administration official about the statement and what it means. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here...
Crypto industry will 'come up with new things' and national digital currencies are moving ahead despite recent turmoil, BIS says
Cryptocurrencies will likely re-emerge from last year's turmoil, according to the Bank for International Settlements. "I would assume that the industry will learn from these failures and they will come up with new things," BIS Innovation Hub chief Cecilia Skingsley told Reuters. She also said the downturn in crypto hasn't...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
blockchain.news
TZERO Shut Down Crypto Exchange
This information was sent to customers by the corporation on February 3 via its Twitter account in the form of a message. The cryptocurrency exchange known as tZERO is mostly owned by Overstock, and its last day of business will be March 6th of this year. As a result of the suspension, the company announced that it would maintain its concentration on the regulated securities products that it provides during the time that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities are working to clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
coingeek.com
US judge rules secondary sales of LBRY’s native token are not securities
Investors who traded LBC tokens on secondary markets didn’t violate securities laws, a U.S. judge has ruled in a blow to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s enforcement effort. The SEC was embroiled in a legal battle with LBRY Inc., a decentralized publishing platform, over whether the platform...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Crypto Long Positions Surging Among Asset Managers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Asset managers are adding to historically high long positions in bitcoin, the most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report shows. The report underscores investors’ surging confidence in crypto markets that has sent the price...
thecurrencyanalytics.com
Importance of Mass Adoption and Profit Making with Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies are now being geared to have a major focus on usability and adoption. Adoption is very important for the success of any cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is finding wide application as an alternative form of currency. There are several factors that contribute to the acceptance of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency Technology Moves the...
theblock.co
Judge delays FTX examiner ruling in hopes of 'consensual resolution'
A Delaware bankruptcy judge did not rule on whether to appoint an independent examiner in the FTX case during a hearing on Monday. Instead, lawyers will discuss a “consensual resolution” to the examiner issue and will update the judge at a hearing on Wednesday. A federal bankruptcy court...
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Market Nervous; Trades in Red Before Fed Chair’s Speech
The crypto market dropped on Monday, trading flat over the weekend, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before the Economic Club of Washington. Following a spirited start at the onset of the New Year, the cryptocurrency market took a dive with major digital assets slipping to trade in red. According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap tanked 1.80% in the last 24 hours to $1.06 trillion. However, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours witnessed a sharp increase of more than 26% to $46.64 billion.
