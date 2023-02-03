ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

CFTC Chair Says More Crypto Enforcement Actions To Come This Year

CFTC Chairman Rostin Benham expects 2023 to be a strong year of crypto enforcement actions. The commodities regulator plans to grow its enforcement team with a budget increase. Benham plans to use all the power at his disposal to go after bad actors in the crypto space. The CFTC Chair...
NASDAQ

The White House Is Concerned About Crypto

The White House published a statement warning about the risks of cryptocurrencies, pointing to last year’s various collapses. I spoke to an administration official about the statement and what it means. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here...
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
msn.com

‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
blockchain.news

TZERO Shut Down Crypto Exchange

This information was sent to customers by the corporation on February 3 via its Twitter account in the form of a message. The cryptocurrency exchange known as tZERO is mostly owned by Overstock, and its last day of business will be March 6th of this year. As a result of the suspension, the company announced that it would maintain its concentration on the regulated securities products that it provides during the time that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other authorities are working to clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
coingeek.com

US judge rules secondary sales of LBRY’s native token are not securities

Investors who traded LBC tokens on secondary markets didn’t violate securities laws, a U.S. judge has ruled in a blow to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s enforcement effort. The SEC was embroiled in a legal battle with LBRY Inc., a decentralized publishing platform, over whether the platform...
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Analysis: Crypto Long Positions Surging Among Asset Managers

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Asset managers are adding to historically high long positions in bitcoin, the most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report shows. The report underscores investors’ surging confidence in crypto markets that has sent the price...
thecurrencyanalytics.com

Importance of Mass Adoption and Profit Making with Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are now being geared to have a major focus on usability and adoption. Adoption is very important for the success of any cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is finding wide application as an alternative form of currency. There are several factors that contribute to the acceptance of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency Technology Moves the...
theblock.co

Judge delays FTX examiner ruling in hopes of 'consensual resolution'

A Delaware bankruptcy judge did not rule on whether to appoint an independent examiner in the FTX case during a hearing on Monday. Instead, lawyers will discuss a “consensual resolution” to the examiner issue and will update the judge at a hearing on Wednesday. A federal bankruptcy court...
crypto-economy.com

Crypto Market Nervous; Trades in Red Before Fed Chair’s Speech

The crypto market dropped on Monday, trading flat over the weekend, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before the Economic Club of Washington. Following a spirited start at the onset of the New Year, the cryptocurrency market took a dive with major digital assets slipping to trade in red. According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap tanked 1.80% in the last 24 hours to $1.06 trillion. However, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours witnessed a sharp increase of more than 26% to $46.64 billion.
