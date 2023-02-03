Read full article on original website
David Hegge
David Hegge, age 78, of Ortonville, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Sanfor USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. The family is planning a private memorial ceremony Summer 2023. David Eugene Hegge was born on October 31, 1944, in Ortonville, MN, to Harold and Esther (Haugen)...
Anita Forman
Anita Forman, age 82, of Milbank, SD, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. William’s Care Center in Milbank, SD. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Milbank. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Pastor Chris Davis will officiate the service and inurnment will be at Dell Rapids Cemetery in Dell Rapids, SD, at a later date. Immediately following the service, all are invited to the church fellowship hall for a time of food, fellowship, and sharing of memories.
Mertens Runs Up 20 Points in Win Against Roncalli
Milbank’s Garrett Mertens fired in 20 points and Joe Schulte added seven points to defeat Roncalli 42-34 in Aberdeen on Friday, February 3. Eric Diede, head coach for MHS, commented, “It wasn’t a pretty night offensively for us.” Most Bulldog fans didn’t seem to mind. They were happy as always to get the “W”.
