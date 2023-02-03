Anita Forman, age 82, of Milbank, SD, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. William’s Care Center in Milbank, SD. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Milbank. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Pastor Chris Davis will officiate the service and inurnment will be at Dell Rapids Cemetery in Dell Rapids, SD, at a later date. Immediately following the service, all are invited to the church fellowship hall for a time of food, fellowship, and sharing of memories.

MILBANK, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO