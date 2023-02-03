Jerral Reid Kay, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023, at Baptist Hospital. Born in Leesville, Louisiana, on June 27, 1943, he was the son of Solomon Preston Kay and Margaret (Scoggins) Kay. Jerral dedicated his life to The Lord and served as a gospel minister for over 50 years. For the last three years of his career, he ministered at Church of Christ in Bridge City, Texas. Jerral also worked in the maintenance and electrical departments for the Dayton and Atascocita jails and did electrical work and would offer help to his church members and neighbors. Jerral had a big heart and was always taking care of stray and wild animals in the area. He was full of kindness and was loved by many. Jerral’s loved ones will go on to cherish the memories they have with him. .

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO