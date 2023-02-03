Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
Sheriff's Office: Beach City woman charged with murder in husband's death following 'suspicious illness'
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Beach City woman is charged with murder in connection with her husband's death after he was taken to a hospital with what staff called a "suspicious illness." The Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital called Chambers County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about the suspicious illness of a...
kogt.com
Jerral Reid Kay
Jerral Reid Kay, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023, at Baptist Hospital. Born in Leesville, Louisiana, on June 27, 1943, he was the son of Solomon Preston Kay and Margaret (Scoggins) Kay. Jerral dedicated his life to The Lord and served as a gospel minister for over 50 years. For the last three years of his career, he ministered at Church of Christ in Bridge City, Texas. Jerral also worked in the maintenance and electrical departments for the Dayton and Atascocita jails and did electrical work and would offer help to his church members and neighbors. Jerral had a big heart and was always taking care of stray and wild animals in the area. He was full of kindness and was loved by many. Jerral’s loved ones will go on to cherish the memories they have with him. .
kogt.com
Link Sale Feb. 10
The Orange County Sheriff’s Alumni will be holding a LINK SALE FEBRUARY 10, 2023 from 11:00 AM TO 1:00 P.M. in the parking lot between the Orange County Courthouse and Tax Office.
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
kogt.com
BC Looking For City Manager
After just a year on the job, Bridge City City Manager Brent Walker has resigned to take the same position in a town near Houston according to Mayor David Rutledge. The city is now taking applications for the position. Mike Lund will serve as interim. The city said their looking...
kogt.com
18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)
Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
kogt.com
Marcelle Fay Dearing
Marcelle Fay Dearing, 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Matt Chandler. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday,...
kogt.com
Efren Pizano
Efren Pizano, 61, of Orange, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Beaumont. A visitation to celebrate Efrens’ life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, on July 26, 1961, he was the son...
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
KPLC TV
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
Attorney argues to dismiss federal charges against NY man accused of having gun near school in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a 26-year-old New York man accused of having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school is arguing that the charges should be dropped. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus
VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Weekly report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
'The Soul of Port Arthur' | New self-guided tour showcases African American history, culture in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has a diverse heritage that was shaped by diverse voices and officials created a tour to show off the history and keep it alive. Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau put together a self-guided tour called “The Soul of Port Arthur.” The self-guided tour brings attendees to historical places where they can learn more about African American history and culture.
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
kjas.com
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
kogt.com
Mardi Gras Treasure Hunt
Clue #3 in the KOGT Mardi Gras Treasure Hunt sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union. In approximately forty years of composing clues for the Treasure Hunt it has been a challenge to give the seekers of the hidden certificate enough of a hint on which way to go without giving away the exact location where the treasure is hidden. A memorable year was when the clues had the Fearless Frog hopping around town avoiding dangerous predators to finally find his treasure at a fire station on Friday. A not so good set of clues allowed the search to end early when the card was located under an overpass. We hope this year’s clues will help you and not leave you pining for more information or have you driving around in circles trying to find the secret location of the prize.
